Jerry Seinfeld Turned Down An Absurd Amount Of Money For Seinfeld Season 10

There are only a small handful of shows in the history of television that can claim to be as successful as "Seinfeld." Other shows may have lasted longer in terms of sheer volume of episodes. But as far as staying power and cultural impact goes? What Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David created is damn near untouchable. The show ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998. It actually could have gone at least one more season but that wasn't in the cards, at least not for the series' lead. In fact, NBC offered Seinfeld a fortune to stay for at least one more year — a fortune he walked away from.

In a 2012 interview with Fox News, Warren Littlefield, the former President of Entertainment at NBC, explained that he tried to make "Seinfeld" season 10 happen. Keep in mind, by this point, David had already left to pursue other ventures, including HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm." According to Littlefield, the offer made to Seinfeld was in the $100 million range to keep the show on the air:

"Over $100 million. We offered him $5 million an episode. We didn't mess around. What we put on the table was unheard of. We went in there with a staggering sum and there was tremendous confidence that no one could walk away from it. He came to me and said, 'I don't have a life, I'm not married, I don't have kids.' We gave it everything we had, he was tempted, but in the end it was a quality of life decision."

At that time, NBC ruled the airwaves with "Must see TV," and "Seinfeld" was an anchor for the programming block. The Thursday night behemoth was overseen by Littlefield. He understood the value that the show had. The core cast was already making $1 million per episode during "Seinfeld" season 9. The fact that NBC was willing to up that number to $5 million is eye-popping. Even more eye-popping is the fact that Seinfeld himself was able to walk away.