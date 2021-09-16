Seinfeld Cable Home Will Be Comedy Central, Which Wins Exclusive Syndication Rights

The show about nothing will not be nowhere. Let's not get hung up on double negatives, though that does sound like something the characters on "Seinfeld" might do in the booth at their favorite coffee shop. For years, TBS was the home for "Seinfeld" reruns on television, but all of that is about to change as the show moves to Comedy Central in October.

Deadline reports that Comedy Central will be the new exclusive TV outlet for "Seinfeld," starting October 9, "with a countdown of the top favorite episodes as voted on by fans." We already knew that the show would begin streaming on Netflix on October 1, but if you haven't cut the cord and you want to watch it on the regular old boob tube, all 180 episodes will start airing on Comedy Central on October 11, after the favorites countdown wraps up.

Previously, "Seinfeld" streamed on Hulu. The move to Netflix and Comedy Central next month marks a new era of syndication for the Emmy-winning sitcom, which topped the Nielsen ratings back in the 1990s when those were more of a factor in determining a show's success.

"Seinfeld" was originally broadcast on NBC, but ViacomCBS now holds the syndication rights. The news of it coming to Comedy Central is accompanied by a short teaser, where you can see the network come calling on Jerry Seinfeld himself via the intercom of his old show apartment. Check it out below.