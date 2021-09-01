Every Episode Of Some Show Called Seinfeld Hits Netflix On October 1 — Watch A Trailer

As someone who has lived and breathed "Seinfeld" for much of its original run on television, I have to point out that this trailer is working overtime to paint the series that debuted in 1989 as a modern, winking, self-aware sitcom that new viewers would be far more used to. Well, consider this to be the first official PSA for newcomers that "Seinfeld" very much operates on its own wavelength altogether. It may have been ahead of its time in turning "We live in a society!" into a meme of sorts, but Larry David and comedian Jerry Seinfeld's lovechild is as unique as it gets in the pantheon of '90s pop culture. Half the charm comes from how of-its-time the series remains, with the vast majority of episodes (such as the second season's famous "The Chinese Restaurant") becoming undone if only the characters had access to everyday cell phones. That's not to say that "Seinfeld" is any less hilarious for it, of course, but even more so. I still find myself quoting random bits of dialogue and punchlines from the show on an everyday basis.

Hopefully, this new platform will introduce a whole new generation of fans to the classic characters portrayed by Seinfeld (the star of "Bee Movie," playing an exaggerated version of himself), Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Troll," "Family Ties," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier") as Elaine Benes, Michael Richards ("UHF," "Fridays") as Kramer, and Jason Alexander ("Pretty Woman," "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," "Curb Your Enthusiasm") as George Costanza. In the spirit of that wryly sarcastic trailer, Netflix would like us to keep pretending that "Seinfeld" is a brand-new show and that "debuting" it on Netflix is something of an unprecedented move on their part, as co-CEO Ted Sarandos puts it:

"This is the first time we've taken a risk of this nature, going all in on 9 seasons at the jump. But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I'm thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases."

Seinfeld keeps the admittedly not-terribly-funny running joke (which I must take pains to point out isn't wholly indicative of the type of humor of the show!) going with a statement of his own:

"Larry and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing. We really got carried away, I guess. I didn't realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project."

Every episode of "Seinfeld" will come to Netflix on October 1, 2021.