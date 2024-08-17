The David O. Russell Abuse & Assault Allegations, Explained

David O. Russell is in the news again, but not for a new project. The director, who's brought audiences such eclectic films as "Spanking the Monkey," "American Hustle," and "Silver Linings Playbook," has built a reputation as one of the most chaotic filmmakers working today, and on more than one occasion, firsthand accounts have emerged alleging that the chaos tends to veer into verbal abuse — or worse.

Russell still seems to have support in the industry: In 2022, more than two decades after the first reports of Russell's alleged on-set bullying and violence emerged, the filmmaker released "Amsterdam," a star-studded film featuring the likes of such beloved famous folks as Margot Robbie, Anya-Taylor Joy, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, and even Taylor Swift. The movie starred Christian Bale, a frequent Russell collaborator who extolled the virtues of the controversial filmmaker while doing press for the movie. He told IndieWire that the director is "truly one of the greats," noting that he'd love to work with him for a fourth time. "David is unlike any other film director, and that's what you want," he explained.

Given how many big-name stars who otherwise seem like decent people still work with Russell, it's worth wondering if the allegations against him simply aren't sticking in the public consciousness despite their consistency and quantity. George Clooney, who starred in the 1999 film "Three Kings" for the director, is certainly doing his part to spread the word: 24 years after he first told press about an intense fight the two had on set, he just reiterated to GQ that Russell is a "miserable f***" who made everyone's life "hell" behind the scenes on the film.

Here's a rundown of Russell's alleged bad actions to date.