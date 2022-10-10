Smile Made Scary Good Money At The Box Office Again, Amsterdam Made Scary Bad Money

According to Box Office Mojo, "Smile" took the number one spot in its second weekend with $17.6 million. That means, director Parker Finn's feature directorial debut dropped just 22.2% week-to-week, which is a tremendous hold for any movie. But considering even successful horror movies tend to fall hard, this is pretty amazing. As it stands, the film has earned $49.8 million domestically and a very impressive $40 million from overseas markets for a total just shy of $90 million thus far. It will sail past $100 million and could very well pass "The Black Phone" ("$160 million) to become the biggest non-franchise horror hit of the year. Impressive stuff.

Next weekend will be the big test as "Halloween Ends" rolls into town. There is zero question that Michael Myers' supposed last dance will top the charts (even with it releasing on Peacock as well), but if "Smile" can hold its own against arguably the most popular horror movie franchise in history, Paramount will have reason to celebrate. Regardless, I'd expect a sequel announcement soon. Or, at the very least, Paramount locking Finn down for his next feature, whatever that may be.