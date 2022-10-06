Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Directors On Overhauling The Movie Into A Musical [Exclusive Interview]

Lyle doesn't actually have any lines, and so the only way he communicates is through song. This is also your first musical, so describe the process of learning how to frame a musical compared to one of your other films.

Speck: It's funny. In a lot of ways it plays, "Blades of Glory" was a musical. There were so many sequences that were set to music that sort of required dance, so we'd had some experience with that. We also, over the years, did a lot of commercials. We'd done several large musical commercials, and that was really when we got bitten by the bug.

A friend of ours who had done quite a few of them told us before we made ["Lyle"], "Musicals are really built in the prep, so you really have to make the sequences and then shoot them." So for us, that involved long rehearsals with the actors, long rehearsals with the doubles, and then filming those as rehearsals and then turning those sometimes, because of Lyle being a CG element, into what they call pre-viz so that we were able to actually work through all the kinks. Because a lot of our sets had to be specially built for certain moves. So it was a very complex prep phase for us, and that was really how we were able to bring it to life.