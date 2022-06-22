Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile Trailer: Shawn Mendes Stars As A Singing Crocodile Aka America's Paddington

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" is too much of a superstar to be contained in the pages of a book. The titular reptile got his start in the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, but now he's making the leap from page to screen with a new film from Sony that stars none other than pop sensation, Shawn Mendes. As the voice of the much-beloved crocodile, Mendes will sing his way through a new adventure in the musical comedy that touts original music written by the songwriting team, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul — whose work has inevitably gotten stuck in your head thanks to "The Greatest Showman," "La La Land" or "Dear Evan Hansen." Coming along for the journey (and hopefully harmonizing with their new crocodile friend), the film also stars Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy and Javier Bardem.

At this point, there's basically an entire cinematic universe about small children befriending giant animals that are objectively terrifying (big red dog? Run, Mary Elizabeth!) but contextually cute. Lyle will be excluded no more! In just a few months, it'll be his turn to twirl down the streets of Manhattan and either charm or terrify the masses with his Canadian pop star voice. "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" comes from directors Will Speck and Josh Gordon, the duo behind "Office Christmas Party," with a screenplay penned by Will Davies ("How To Train Your Dragon," "Flushed Away"). Steel yourself to see a crocodile sing — then check out the trailer below!