Paddington 3 Will Shoot By The End Of The Year, Says Ben Whishaw

Attention all fans of perfect furry heroes who look absolutely dashing in sou'wester hats or while making marmalade: I've got bad news and good news. The bad news is that while we previously reported that "Paddington 3" would be shooting sometime this summer, we've recently learned that is no longer the case. Now, now, hold your tears, because the good news is that "Paddington 3" is still happening, and production is expected to begin by the end of the year. Delays are always a bummer, especially for a franchise that may be responsible for the only boosts of serotonin any of us have gotten in the last decade, but we must be strong for our dear Paddington. It's what he would want.

The voice of Paddington Bear, Ben Whishaw, confirmed with BBC.com that "Paddington 3" is still on the way, doing so in the middle of an interview for the new medical dramedy "This is Going to Hurt." Look, I don't care what project he's promoting, if I had the chance to talk to Paddington Bear, by god I'd ask about all things "Paddington" too. Fortunately, Whishaw is a good sport about it all and is more than happy to talk about "Paddington 3," that is, as long as you're an adult human.

"Occasionally a parent will point out to me to a child and I can see the bafflement on their faces, because how can I possibly be Paddington?" said Whishaw. "It doesn't make any sense to them and to try to explain that I'm the voice of Paddington is even more confusing for their minds. Bless them."