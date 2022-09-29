The Cast Of Bros Talks Improv, On-Set Therapy And Sacred Queer Texts [Exclusive Interview]

For each of you, I'd love to hear how "Bros" was brought to you and what it meant for you, personally, to join the cast and be part of this movie.

Eve Lindley: Well, for me, it was just a run-of-the-mill audition. I was super excited about everybody who was involved. I've loved Billy for such a long time. It wasn't until much later that the monumental, groundbreaking element became part of it. But yeah, I was just pounding the pavement when I got the audition.

Jim Rash (above): And Dot, our stories are going to overlap a little bit.

Dot Marie Jones: I know. Whatever Jim says.

Rash: Well, we'll talk about the impact for us individually, but I'll give the header. Dot and I were in a table read for it, very early stages, pre-pandemic, pre-shutdown. We weren't attached. A lot of times, actors show up and read just to hear. I think we read multiple things, including our characters. So, I don't know. I can't speak for Dot, but I didn't know exactly what... I knew that what we were reading was hilarious. A lot of it's still the same. There was different stuff. But that was before he proclaimed their idea that this whole cast would be LGBTQ in primary, plus a lot of members on the crew. So it became more special as it unfolded for me. It was important to me, just in that very simplicity of reasons.

Jones: For me, like Jim said, when we were at the table read... the script is hysterical. And there's so many characters in it. I just remember it reading so fast.

Rash: Yeah.

Dot Marie Jones: But we were still laughing. There was a lot of comics in there, reading for different roles and stuff. When you do something like that, you never know if they're going to actually bring you back or ask you to do it or what happens. Then when I got it and reread the whole script myself, as opposed to doing just what they wanted me to, it was, "Oh my God, this is amazing. And it's something I've never read. Something different."

It's not like a do-over. It's not your typical, well, I shouldn't say "typical." But for my being in the business for so long, there's [usually] maybe one, maybe two gay characters in a film or show. And when we got to the point where the whole cast was LGBTQ, it was like, "Oh my God, this is going to be huge." I believe it's even bigger than I anticipated.