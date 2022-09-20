Billy Eichner Brings Back Paul Rudd For A Bros-Themed Billy On The Street

Traditional marketing campaigns certainly have their merit: logical, reliable, and unlikely to end with random New Yorkers shrieking in confusion. But you know what's 10 times better than that? Watching Paul Rudd and Billy Eichner dash through the streets of New York, handing out dollar bills to every person who promises to turn up on September 30, when "Bros" arrives in theaters. That's right, Billy is back on the streets but this time he's on a very specific mission.

Next week marks the release of Eichner's Universal romcom "Bros," which is described as the story of "two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy." The film is a collaboration between Eichner, writer-director Nicholas Stoller (the "Neighbors" films, "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"), and producer Judd Apatow ("The King of Staten Island," "Trainwreck").

"Bros" is giving the world two things that it desperately needs: a new romantic comedy on the big screen and the first major studio rom-com to feature a primarily LGBTQ cast. Since something this momentous demands as big an audience as possible, Eichner decided to grab his microphone and prepare his voice to terrify New Yorkers into attending. And just for the hell of it, he's brought along "famous and beloved straight man" Paul Rudd, a Billy On The Street alum. Eichner previously teased this return on Twitter, promising "the first Billy On The Street in 3 years" and now, the three-minute revival has finally arrived.