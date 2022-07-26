Why Billy Eichner Is Not Going To Make More Billy On The Street

Eichner spoke with Rolling Stone during the press tour for his movie "Bros." During the course of the conversation, the outlet inquired about a potential future for "Billy on the Street" even though it has been off the air since 2017. Eichner was very candid in his response, not leaving much room for discussion to revive the series, though his reasoning isn't difficult to understand.

"In terms of the future of it, the vast majority of it is behind me. Maybe for special occasions we'll bring it back. Obviously, it was not Covid-friendly. It's a big part of my life, and it's most likely why I'm getting the opportunities that I'm getting now, and I'm proud of it. But I'm never going to do half-hour episodes of Billy on the Street again, and I don't ever see it coming back as a regular thing. I've just moved beyond it creatively. I did it for so long. People don't realize but the first Billy on the Street-style video I made was for my live show in September of 2004. It predates YouTube! So it was a very, very slow burn of a success story. I'm not saying never ever, but I'm never gonna do it regularly again."

When you do anything for 13 years, it can begin to wear thin. Especially when it is something as high-energy as "Billy on the Street" was. Not only that, but as a TV show, it takes a lot of his time and takes him away from other opportunities. As a YouTube show, it likely wouldn't generate all that much money anymore and, at this stage in Eichner's career, it probably wouldn't be the most effective use of his time.