Bros Trailer: The First Ever Gay Rom-Com From A Major Studio Arrives

The whole thing starts out a little bit meta as Eichner's character is a podcaster who was brought in by a movie studio to potentially write a rom-com about gay men. Though, as we come to find, the studio had some interesting ideas about what that might look like, and Eichner then proceeds to make some pretty great jokes in return, one of which invokes Jason Momoa's name. There are certainly familiar rom-com beats here with a "will they, won't they" thread, but it also feels unique because they are very clearly going out of their way to highlight the difference in lifestyles and how that makes love different.

Eichner co-wrote the film alongside Nicholas Stoller ("Neighbors," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall"), who is also in the director's chair for this one. "Bros" doesn't have too much by way of a synopsis, but it is described as "a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with." The tagline also states that the movie is "about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy."