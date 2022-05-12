Why Director Nicholas Stoller Being Straight Was Key To Making Bros Work, According To Billy Eichner

Billy Eichner's "Bros" is already breaking new ground and it hasn't even been released yet. Eichner is now the first openly gay man to co-write and star in a major studio film, and "Bros" is the first major studio film to feature an all openly LGBTQ+ principal cast, including in the roles of straight characters. Queerness is embedded in the DNA of "Bros," so it may surprise some to learn that director Nicholas Stoller ("Neighbors," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," "Get Him To The Greek") is straight.

In a recent interview, Eichner said that Stoller was absolutely the perfect person to direct "Bros," regardless of his sexuality. In fact, it was Stoller's idea to make a gay rom-com, but he knew he needed to bring a gay person on board to make it. He approached Eichner all the way back in 2017, saying that he loved rom-coms but because he's not gay, he wanted Eichner to write it with him and take on the starring role with Stoller directing. This was the first time anyone had ever asked Eichner to write a movie or star in one, so he said "Yes."

Eichner says he knew it was going to be a huge opportunity, but had no idea what the movie was going to be about or whether or not he could pull it off. "I'm very grateful to Nick for believing in me," he said. "I think there was something about him being straight and me being gay that I think ended up being the right alchemy to tell this story in a way that would be authentic to gay people, but also relatable to everyone."