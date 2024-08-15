George Clooney & David O. Russell Will Never Work Together After Three Kings - Here's Why

Obviously, it was such a bad experience that Clooney is still thinking about it years later. In 2004, he told Premiere Magazine that he'd "sock [Russell] right in the f***ing mouth" if he saw him again, to which The Guardian says Russell responded by calling Clooney a "lying-ass b***h." In his new interview with GQ (alongside alleged abuser Brad Pitt, ironically), Clooney once again brought up "Three Kings." He used the set experience as an example of something he wouldn't want to be trapped in now that he's older, with limited time to do everything he wants with his life and career. "Five months out of your life is a lot," Clooney explained. "So it's not just like, 'Oh, I'm going to go do a really good film, like 'Three Kings,' and I'm going to have a miserable f*** like David O Russell making my life hell. Making every person in the crew's life hell,'" he told GQ.

A good movie isn't a fair trade-off for a terrible experience like the one he had with Russell, according to Clooney. "It's not worth it," he concluded. "Not at this point in my life. Just to have a good product." This makes sense, and it's a worthwhile lesson not just for actors, but for anyone anywhere who might be able to step away from whatever toxic person is wasting what poet Mary Oliver would call their "one wild and precious life." The onus, of course, is also on the Hollywood executives and powerful actors who continue to enable Russell despite decades of deeply troubling allegations against him.