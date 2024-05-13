Civil War Becomes A24's Second Movie Ever To Hit $100 Million At The Box Office

Even though chatter has died down quite a bit since the movie opened in early April, A24's "Civil War" has managed to do pretty well for itself at the box office. Director Alex Garland's politically-charged view of a future America divided by war has found an audience even as bigger movies like "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," "The Fall Guy," and now "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" have entered the marketplace. So much so that it now ranks as A24's second-biggest movie of all time at the global box office, and only the company's second title to cross the $100 million mark.

In its fifth weekend of release, "Civil War" added $1.8 million domestically to its growing total. It stayed in the top ten, coming in just above the re-release of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" ($1.5 million) and just below "Kung Fu Panda 4" ($1.82 million). That now brings the film's domestic total to $65.2 million to go with a solid $42.5 million from overseas for a grand total of $107.7 million. What's more, it still has a release pending in China in June, as well as in Japan much later this year in October. So there is still money on the table for months to come.

A24 bet big on this ambitious, searing war film, boasting a $50 million budget. That makes it the biggest film ever produced by the studio, known for hits such as "Hereditary," "Lady Bird," and the Best Picture winner "Moonlight." Most importantly, the film now ranks second only to 2022's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which made $143.4 million globally and also went on to win Best Picture during its sweep of the Oscars. Whether or not Garland's latest garners any awards season love later this year remains to be seen.