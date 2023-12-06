The Way You Watch A24 Movies At Home Is About To Change, Here's What You Need To Know

A24 has found a new home at Warner Bros. Discovery. The company behind hit films such as "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has inked a multiyear deal with WBD that will bring the company's theatrical films exclusively to the company's streaming outlets and premium cable networks. This includes HBO and Cinemax, as well as the Max streaming service. The deal will include recent and upcoming releases such as "Priscilla" and "The Iron Claw," and it will also see a vast number of titles from A24's library making their way to WBD outlets.

The new deal means that A24 films will be exclusive to HBO, Cinemax, and Max following their theatrical release and VOD release. Basically, those who are waiting to stream A24's next buzzy hit will need to go to one of those three places. In addition to Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla," which stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, the deal extends to Kristoffer Borgli's "Dream Scenario" starring Nicolas Cage, Larry Charles' "Dicks: The Musical," the much acclaimed "The Zone of Interest, and the recent 4K restoration of the Talking Heads' "Stop Making Sense." Upcoming titles such as "Love Lies Bleeding" and Alex Garland's "Civil War" will also be included.

Royce Battleman, EVP of Content Acquisitions for Warner Bros. Discovery, had this to say about the new deal in a press release:

"Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition. The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience."

The companies have also extended their licensing deal, meaning that HBO and Max subscribers will have access to more than one hundred A24 titles. The expanded selection of films includes Best Picture winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Uncut Gems," "The Whale," "Past Lives," and more.