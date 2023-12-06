The Way You Watch A24 Movies At Home Is About To Change, Here's What You Need To Know
A24 has found a new home at Warner Bros. Discovery. The company behind hit films such as "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has inked a multiyear deal with WBD that will bring the company's theatrical films exclusively to the company's streaming outlets and premium cable networks. This includes HBO and Cinemax, as well as the Max streaming service. The deal will include recent and upcoming releases such as "Priscilla" and "The Iron Claw," and it will also see a vast number of titles from A24's library making their way to WBD outlets.
The new deal means that A24 films will be exclusive to HBO, Cinemax, and Max following their theatrical release and VOD release. Basically, those who are waiting to stream A24's next buzzy hit will need to go to one of those three places. In addition to Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla," which stars Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, the deal extends to Kristoffer Borgli's "Dream Scenario" starring Nicolas Cage, Larry Charles' "Dicks: The Musical," the much acclaimed "The Zone of Interest, and the recent 4K restoration of the Talking Heads' "Stop Making Sense." Upcoming titles such as "Love Lies Bleeding" and Alex Garland's "Civil War" will also be included.
Royce Battleman, EVP of Content Acquisitions for Warner Bros. Discovery, had this to say about the new deal in a press release:
"Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition. The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience."
The companies have also extended their licensing deal, meaning that HBO and Max subscribers will have access to more than one hundred A24 titles. The expanded selection of films includes Best Picture winner "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Uncut Gems," "The Whale," "Past Lives," and more.
The times are changin' for A24
For viewers, the change is simple: if you want to watch an A24 movie from the past, present, or future, it's going to require access to HBO, Max, and/or Cinemax. Otherwise, you will have to pay to rent them on VOD or purchase a physical copy. But this will, in all likelihood, make these movies instantly more accessible to a much wider audience. A24 previously had a deal with Showtime and, with that ending, they were able to cut this new deal. With all due respect, HBO alone would bring way more attention to these movies after their theatrical releases.
A24 has truly ascended over the last decade to make a real name for itself. Even casual moviegoers know what to expect from an A24 movie these days. Few studios can buy the good press that A24 logo instantly buys with audiences. That makes this a logical deal for Warner Bros. Discovery, as these movies bring a great deal of value to HBO and Max. Yes, Cinemax as well, but that's the smaller fish, to be certain. These are films that can drive meaningful viewership, and as the streaming wars rage on, any edge one can find is worth exploring.
This deal also aligns with A24's more recent business strategy, for as much as these movies garner a great deal of acclaim, few of the studio's movies have truly broken through at the box office, save for the likes of "Hereditary" and this year's "Talk to Me." There are far more disappointments like "Under the Silver Lake." As a result, the company is looking to shore up its finances and seek out more franchise and audience-friendly films in the future. Getting previous and recent releases in front of more viewers falls right in line with that ideology.