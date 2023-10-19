Dicks: The Musical Review: A24's Raunchy Romp Is Absurdly Hilarious, But Can't Quite Sustain Itself

A24 has become a household name, even among general audiences, because of its penchant for finding unconventional stories that appeal to niche audiences. Many casual moviegoers have been frustrated by the patience required for the more substantial and less generic storytelling typically found within an A24 film, from recent entries like "The Green Knight" back to Jonathan Glazer's "Under the Skin." But when it comes to "Dicks: The Musical," the raunchy R-rated comedy from fresh-faced comedians and collaborators Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp and "Borat" director/"Seinfeld" executive producer Larry Charles, you pretty much get exactly what has been advertised in the movie's zany trailer.

Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp star in "Dicks: The Musical," which they also wrote the script, lyrics, and book for, based on their own off-off-Broadway stage show that originated at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. Right at the top of the movie, bumper cards inform the audience that this production was written by these two gay men, though they will be playing strenuously straight dudes in the movie, which they cheekily acknowledge as being very courageous. This is crucial to the comedy of "Dicks: The Musical," because many of the laughs come from the fact that Jackson and Sharp make no effort to hide some of their homosexual traits, such as their speech pattern and mannerisms, while portraying completely chauvinistic business douche-bros who can't stop singing about their titular male members and hooking up with chicks.

Sharp and Jackson play Craig Tittle and Trevor Brock, businessmen from two different companies who are at the top of their game: selling repair parts for robot vacuums like the Roomba. Each of them lives a fulfilling life of sleeping with women, doing whatever the hell they want, and just generally crushing it, but they're about to be thrown a couple curveballs. First, there's the merging of their two companies, forcing each of them to compete for the top salesman honor while working under a lady boss (rapper Megan Thee Stallion in her feature film debut). Then, the two men discover, while singing a ballad of longing for something that will fill the secret emptiness inside of them, that they're actually long-lost identical twin brothers. Gasp!