Men Director Alex Garland Teases His Next War Movie, Calls It 'Pure Surrealism'

The latest Alex Garland-directed film, "Men," is hitting theaters in the U.S. and the U.K. very shortly. The reactions are wildly positive so far, though I'm doing my very best to stay away from any spoilers. If you're doing the same, the simple synopsis is that a young woman (Jessie Buckley) goes on a holiday by herself in the English countryside after the death of her husband. I don't want to know anything else and you probably don't either.

That said, Garland has some interesting information about his next film, "Civil War," that he spoke about during a roundtable interview for "Men" attended by /Film. He's using the words "pure surrealism," and if you've seen any of his previous work including "Ex Machina" or "Annihilation," you know that this is par for the course. By the way, if you haven't seen either of those films yet, please put them right at the top of your list. They are both incredible and weird and absolutely wonderful. If you have to pick one, go with "Ex Machina," and fear for the future of AI.