Men Trailer: Jessie Buckley Is Haunted In Alex Garland's New A24 Horror Film

If only the Academy Awards actually appreciated horror movies, because Jessie Buckley is continuing to prove why she's one of the best performers currently in the game. We already knew she was going to thrive in an Alex Garland movie after starring in the psychological nightmare universe of Charlie Kaufman's "I'm Thinking of Ending Things," but "Men" looks to provide another killer performance.

As for the Olivier Award-winning Rory Kinnear? It's best to quote Jessie Buckley on this one, "Why are you doing this?!" Kinnear is one of the most talented and well-trained actors working today, and seeing him really lean into the dark side of horror is an absolute thrill. He's also so effectively creepy that he better prepare to earn a seat in horror's lineage of "terrifying, balding white men" alongside Anthony Hopkins in "The Silence of the Lambs" and Tobin Bell in the "Saw" franchise.

As is expected with any Alex Garland movie, the trailer is only the tip of the iceberg for whatever messaging, metaphor, and existential turmoil he has brewing beyond the surface. "Men" is due out in theaters on May 20, 2022, and the release date can't get here fast enough.