A Trailer For Alex Garland's Men Is Coming Tomorrow, Check Out A New Poster

Details are still scant regarding "Men," but Garland's work is often enjoyed best without too much prior information. What we do know is that the film will star Buckley as "a young woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside after the death of her ex-husband." Rory Kinnear ("Skyfall") is also attached in an unknown role. Buckley was just nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, so her star power is rising and should help get more eyes on Garland's latest. "Men" will also see Garland re-teaming with cinematographer Rob Hardy, who created the eerily beautiful visuals for both of Garland's previous films. The poster for "Men" doesn't really give us any clues about the film's plot, but it is a visual feast that inspires a kind of solemn, unsettling mood.

The tagline "What haunts you will find you" could provide some hints. Will Buckley's husband haunt her somehow? Did she have something to do with his death? The bridge underpass and mud create a skull, so we know there's going to be a specter of death that looms over everything. Garland's films are emotionally devastating and often deal with deep themes like grief and self-loathing, so one thing's for sure: "Men" isn't going to be a lighthearted romp. The trailer for this exciting new flick drops tomorrow, February 9, 2022, and I can't wait to see what "Men" might be about. I'm a huge fan of Garland's work and have been anxiously awaiting his next project, even if the title is extremely vague and a search engine nightmare. (Seriously, Google "Men" and get back to me.)

It is kind of funny that Garland's second film featured an almost entirely female cast, and now his latest is simply called "Men." Garland's work is the kind of thing academic essayists lose their minds over, so maybe there's something to that. "Alex Garland and the Exploration of Gender in Cinema" would be one helluva term paper. You can have that one for free.

Check back tomorrow to see the trailer, which is guaranteed to be gorgeous and at least a little creepy.