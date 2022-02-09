Men Trailer: Alex Garland Is Back With A New Nightmare

Author turned screenwriter turned master of slow-burn science-fiction horror Alex Garland is back, and boy does his highly-anticipated third feature film look like something we're going to hyper analyze and debate until our jaws and typing fingers fall off. Much like a presidency or the Olympics, we seem to get a new Garland movie every four years, starting with "Ex Machina" in 2014, "Annihilation" in 2018, and now "Men." Few directors could make me interested in a movie called "Men," but after the psychological warfare endured with his freshman and sophomore features, I'm absolutely starving for whatever Garland's got cooking next.

"Men" first dropped on our radar back in January of 2021 when A24 announced that they were producing the next film written and directed by Garland, his first feature after venturing into television with his limited series for Hulu, "Devs." Between his two features and his limited series, Garland is three for three with a streak of inspiring existential crises, so it's safe to assume that "Men" will be no different. The tagline of the film is "what haunts you will find you," which is ominous enough to haunt our every waking moments until we finally get to see the film and figure out just what is coming for us.