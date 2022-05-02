Men Early Buzz: Alex Garland's Latest Is A Surreal, Unsettling, And Surprisingly Funny Frightfest

/Film critics Chris Evangelista and Hoai-Tran Bui both had the opportunity to watch an early screening of "Men" and their reactions to the horror/thriller, written and directed by Alex Garland, speak for themselves. If you ask me, billing this as Garland's "weirdest" while still featuring some unexpected bits of "dark comedy" is all I personally need to hear about a filmmaker who continues to challenge himself and set the bar even higher every time out.

MEN is creepy, strange, and gruesome, with genuine moments of dark comedy. It's both a straightforward horror film and something far more elusive/unclassifiable. Jessie Buckley is predictably great, but the movie belongs to the many Rory Kinnears (Rorys Kinnear?). pic.twitter.com/N0GUx3w7jf — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) May 2, 2022

MEN: Alex Garland's most nakedly horror movie, and also his weirdest. A surreal folk horror film that starts off as an unsettling home invasion thriller and gets stranger (and gorier) from there. I loved it?? Audiences will hate it! — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) May 2, 2022

/Film's Ryan Scott had a slightly more complicated reaction, pointing to both Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear as clear stand-outs but noting how the pieces "didn't come together" as much as he would've liked.

MEN is absolutely bonkers. Top-notch performances from Jessie Buckley and Rory Kinnear. That having been said, it kind of falls apart for me and the pieces didn't come together in a way I would have liked. I suspect this one is going to generate lots and lots of conversation. pic.twitter.com/SVg8kBvF97 — Ryan Scott (@RyanScottWrites) May 2, 2022

Other reactions are equally as full of praise for Rory Kinnear's performance(s), with Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting calling the film "something completely wild and unexpected."

Holy shit. MEN builds into something completely wild and unexpected. A quiet unsettling before surreal insanity. Still pondering over it days later, but one thing I am certain of: Rory Kinnear is operating on a whole new level and one of the absolute greats. pic.twitter.com/hnr2jYQHEE — Meagan Navarro (@HauntedMeg) May 2, 2022

Tasha Robinson of Polygon, meanwhile, seconds Ryan Scott's concerns and cautions that the film will likely prove divisive, with Garland's script trafficking in even more intentional confusion and "visceral" emotions than earlier efforts like "Annihilation" or "Ex Machina." Bring on the discourse and the angry walkouts from casual moviegoers, I say!

Alex Garland's MEN is going to be even more of a conversation-starter than ANNIHILATION or EX MACHINA, but I suspect there's going to be much less agreement about what's going on. It's intense, opaque, challenging, and visceral as hell. It'll make people angry, at the very least. pic.twitter.com/ao19AhN6w6 — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) May 2, 2022

For those wondering how "Men" ranks among previous Garland films, Cinema Blend's Eric Eisenberg notes that it's "not my favorite Alex Garland movie" despite boasting an ending that will certainly have viewers buzzing one way or another.

Men is not my favorite Alex Garland movie, but it most certainly does extend his impressive streak of making complex, fascinating, and layered genre stories that fuck with your head for days. The ending is certainly a jaw dropper, and executes some brilliant body horror. #Men pic.twitter.com/hS4OqCt8qC — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) May 2, 2022

Matt Neglia of Next Best Picture similarly extols the dark humor of the script thanks to Kinnear's presence, calling it "psychologically terrifying" and also mentioning the "unforgettable final sequence."

Alex Garlandâ€™s MEN is, of course, psychologically terrifying but funnier than expected thanks to a versatile Rory Kinnear. Jessie Buckley continues to amaze. Thematically layered & vividly constructed with an unforgettable final sequence. Lots to absorb on just a single viewing. pic.twitter.com/bf10Jg7nuk — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) May 2, 2022

Thrillist's Kerensa Cadenas provides one of the more entertaining reactions, serving as a word of warning to those (read: me) who are slightly worried about just how intense and frightening the film may be.

My thoughts on Alex Garland's Men is that it was terrific but so fucking scary that I can never watch it again! — Kerensa Cadenas (@kerensacadenas) May 2, 2022

The many conversations that "Men" is sure to provoke clearly stands out as one of the main takeaways, with Fangoria's Phil Nobile going so far as to say that, "The climax will make people nauseous."

MEN: Rory Kinnear portrays a spectrum of brokenÂ male energy whichÂ gave me MANY questions I want to ask Alex Garland. I loved watching it, I cannot wait to see it again, but I am unsure if I understood it. The climax will make people nauseous. — Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) May 2, 2022

Inverse's Jacob Kleinman calls "Men" Garland's "most stripped-down and primal film yet," lauding the director as one of our best "surrealist" filmmakers in the business.

I saw Alex Garland's new movie MEN. It's his most stripped-down and primal film yet. Removing the sci-fi veneer of Garland's previous work reveals he's actually the most talented surrealist director working today. The ending of MEN is also even weirder than ANNIHILATION's ending. pic.twitter.com/1FNStblELz — Jake (@jacobkleinman) May 2, 2022

On the whole, "Men" is certainly seeming to shape up as a polarizing and utterly thought-provoking new entry in Alex Garland's oeuvre, leaving viewers with no shortage of complicated themes to wrestle over in between the body horror, the incredible dual lead performances by Buckley and Kinnear, and the usual oppressive atmosphere that Garland executes so well.

"Men" will come to theaters on May 20, 2022