The First Truly Scary Horror Movie Of 2025 Shatters One Major Genre Rule [SXSW]

There's an unspoken agreement between audiences and filmmakers that the worst thing you can do in a horror movie is include a dog. Cats, on the other hand, are fine. They can serve as great red herrings and false jump scares (like Jones, the orange cat that's part of the reason why the ending of "Alien" works).

That is not the case with dogs. They've been humanity's companion for thousands of years and are loving, caring, playful, and protective. As such, when a dog shows up in a horror movie, they're there for one of two reasons: to either be a badass attack dog or die a tragic and heartbreaking death. There's a reason the "John Wick" franchise revolves around the death of a dog, as well as why there's an entire website dedicated to warning people about whether the dog dies in a horror film. Simply put, any horror movie situation is vastly scarier when you have a dog in it.

(In theory, a baby works, too. However, if even Michael Myers is unwilling to kill a baby in the 2018 "Halloween," and once voiced by Jamie Lee Curtis, no less, then a baby dying is not an actual possibility you should be worried about in a mainstream horror movie.)

Hence, when SXSW announced its 2025 lineup would include a haunted house film where the main character is a family dog, it heralded the arrival of a bold and creative vision that shatters one of the genre's major rules. Far from a gimmick, "Good Boy" is the first truly scary horror film of the year, as well as a showcase for one of the best actors of his generation. (The dog. It's the dog.)