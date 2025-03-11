The First Truly Scary Horror Movie Of 2025 Shatters One Major Genre Rule [SXSW]
There's an unspoken agreement between audiences and filmmakers that the worst thing you can do in a horror movie is include a dog. Cats, on the other hand, are fine. They can serve as great red herrings and false jump scares (like Jones, the orange cat that's part of the reason why the ending of "Alien" works).
That is not the case with dogs. They've been humanity's companion for thousands of years and are loving, caring, playful, and protective. As such, when a dog shows up in a horror movie, they're there for one of two reasons: to either be a badass attack dog or die a tragic and heartbreaking death. There's a reason the "John Wick" franchise revolves around the death of a dog, as well as why there's an entire website dedicated to warning people about whether the dog dies in a horror film. Simply put, any horror movie situation is vastly scarier when you have a dog in it.
(In theory, a baby works, too. However, if even Michael Myers is unwilling to kill a baby in the 2018 "Halloween," and once voiced by Jamie Lee Curtis, no less, then a baby dying is not an actual possibility you should be worried about in a mainstream horror movie.)
Hence, when SXSW announced its 2025 lineup would include a haunted house film where the main character is a family dog, it heralded the arrival of a bold and creative vision that shatters one of the genre's major rules. Far from a gimmick, "Good Boy" is the first truly scary horror film of the year, as well as a showcase for one of the best actors of his generation. (The dog. It's the dog.)
Good Boy is a horror movie from a dog's perspective
"Good Boy" stars Indy as himself, a very good boy whose human, Todd (Shane Jensen), relocates to his grandfather's spooky, possibly cursed cabin upstate after a cancer scare. While Todd is utterly oblivious to the creepy sounds coming out of the basement or the ghostly apparitions around the house, Indy experiences them all.
From the very first shot, in which Indy sees a shadowy figure standing in the corner of the room where Todd is sound asleep, "Good Boy" makes it clear that Indy will be the one to experience all the scary things in the film. When noises start coming out of the basement, it's Indy who notices and seems to debate whether to investigate. Likewise, when a ghostly hand tries to reach out and attack Todd, it's up to Indy to respond and defend his home.
This is both the crux of "Good Boy" and its secret weapon. Indy is a phenomenal actor who's capable of a wide range of emotions, all of which co-writer, producer, and director Ben Leonberg exploits for maximum emotional impact. Indeed, the film is constantly tugging at its audience's heartstrings, be it with the mere sight of Indy tilting his head in curiosity while seeing a shadowy figure slowly approaching or when he sees what may or may not be a ghost dog running across the hall and decides to follow them.
The movie stays at Indy's eye level the entire time, meaning everything looks big, unreachable, and dangerous. It doesn't help that, being a dog, Indy can't simply run away when things get scary or dangerous, and even if he tried he'd face the elements on his own without being able to get very far. All of these aspects make Indy one hell of a vulnerable horror film protagonist — one that you desperately want to see not only make it out alive and well, but to get all the treats and belly rubs.
A dog makes everything scarier
"Good Boy" succeeds because, despite being unable to communicate in a language the movie understands, Indy is capable of expressing his raw, primal feelings. When he's happy, he is elated. When he's distressed, he's fearing for his life. On top of the terrors he faces, he also has to deal with a human who simply pushes him aside or tells him to stay quiet when Indy barks at whatever entity is plaguing their house. Where the best horror movies usually try to get those watching to sympathize with their protagonists by having them be resourceful and careful, "Good Boy" can get away with having Indy make the worst possible choices. He can even chase right after any sort of ghost or demon, and we'll be terrified without thinking he's in the wrong.
After all, this very good boy is not only a victim and the film's protagonist, but he's also a best friend and a protector. To watch Indy endure his own haunted house story is terrifying to the core since you're basically experiencing the purest of souls going through hell.
Though we'll leave you to discover Indy and his human's fates for yourself, here's a list of great horror movies featuring dogs. (Don't worry: these dogs are 100% safe.)