Dwayne Johnson Fights His Way To Awards Season In The Smashing Machine Trailer

The agonizingly long wait for Josh and Benny Safdie's follow-up to their nerve-shredding 2019 masterpiece "Uncut Gems" is finally over, and, on the plus side, we're going to be getting two films from the brothers this year. Whether there's a downside to the fact that they're now working separately remains to be seen.

The first solo Safdie film out of the gate will be Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine," a sports biopic about mixed martial artist Mark Kerr's bloody rise to glory in no-holds-barred fighting and the UFC and his subsequent career/personal struggles, which were brought about by rule changes that suspiciously robbed him of certain skill advantages and, as the physical toll of the sport took its toll, an addiction to painkillers. The title refers to Kerr's nickname, which he acquired at the height of his pugnacious powers by bashing his opponents into submission or unconsciousness.

As an early adopter to the sport, Kerr fought in contests that were nowhere near as tightly officiated as we see in today's MMA world. Given Safdie's penchant for making films that seek to rattle and entertain in equal measure (okay, maybe there's a little more emphasis on the rattling aspect), this film has the potential to be a harrowing experience. It'll certainly be a departure for star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who's largely made mainstream, family friendly movies throughout his career. This film also re-teams him with Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr's ex-wife Dawn Staples after starring opposite The Rock in "Jungle Cruise." Is this film going to do justice to the brutality of Kerr's career? Let's take a look at the just-release trailer from A24 and find out!

