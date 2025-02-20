New Martin Scorsese Crime Movie Will Star Leonardo DiCaprio And, Uh, The Rock?!

The potential next collaboration between Martin Scorsese and his longtime muse and lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio has just been revealed. Also, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is part of it for some wild reason.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the pitch for Scorsese's latest project following his Oscar-nominated film "Killers of the Flower Moon" has DiCaprio, Johnson, and Emily Blunt attached to star. (Johnson and Blunt, unlike DiCaprio, will be working with the venerated director for the very first time.) Deadline also provided the pitch's "thumbnail description," which reads, "Imagine Robert De Niro's Jimmy the Gent character from 'Goodfellas,' but as a ruthless Hawaiian crime boss, based on a real figure, who battled encroaching rivals for control of organized crime in Hawaii." The outlet also notes that the film will be written by Nick Bilton (a Vanity Fair editor who directed the 2021 documentary "Fake Famous") and says that the "film focuses on a turbulent time on the island paradise when an aspiring mob boss battled rival crime factions to wrest control of the underworld of the Hawaiian islands."

Blunt is well known for prestige projects — including the 2023 critical and commercial blockbuster "Oppenheimer" — and DiCaprio is obviously a mainstay for Scorsese, but it's definitely interesting to see someone like Johnson involved in a project with the director behind "The Departed" and "Gangs of New York." Still, Johnson has been moving away from popcorn fare as of late; in fact, we recently got a first look at his A24 project "The Smashing Machine," which also features Blunt and is directed by indie film staple Benny Safdie. (Also notable: this Scorsese project will mark another collaboration between Blunt and Johnson, who previously appeared in "Jungle Cruise" together.) Incredibly, this report additionally notes that Johnson and Blunt brought the concept for this currently untitled film to Scorsese and DiCaprio, and the group of Hollywood A-listers worked together to get Bilton on board.