Killers Of The Flower Moon Was Almost The Biggest Loser In Oscar History

It was a rough Oscar night for Martin Scorsese fans: despite "Killers of the Flower Moon" being nominated for 10 Academy Awards this year, it somehow managed to lose every single one of them. Even "Best Actress," which many assumed would be a shoo-in for Lily Gladstone, instead went to Emma Stone for her performance in "Poor Things." Meanwhile, most of the categories "Killers of the Flower Moon" competed in went to "Oppenheimer," which dominated nearly the whole night.

Emma Stone's performance is excellent, but Lily Gladstone's is like no other. Performances of conspicuous effort always win over quieter ones. — Richard Brody (@tnyfrontrow) March 11, 2024

In a strange way, the sheer number of nominations makes the loss sting even more. What are the odds of losing in all 10 categories? When was the last time a movie was nominated so much and won so little? The answer is 2019's "The Irishman," also directed by Scorsese, which similarly lost all 10 categories it was nominated for. At a certain point, you have to wonder: do the Oscars just not like Martin Scorsese anymore? Because this is starting to feel like bullying.

As to which movie has the record for most losses, that honor goes to the 1985 adaptation of "The Color Purple," which was nominated 11 times with no trophies to show for it. Of course, Steven Spielberg's film is still beloved and well-respected decades later, to the point where "The Color Purple" itself has been re-imagined as a musical. Oscar or no Oscar, the reputation of Spielberg's adaptation of Alice Walker's novel remains intact. Likewise, there's no reason to assume that "Killers of the Flower Moon" will lose any of the respect it's already gotten from audiences and critics as a result of these Oscar losses. It's easily one of the most compelling films of 2023, and no awards show can take that away from it.