Killers Of The Flower Moon Is, Unfortunately, Very Accurate To The Real Story

This article contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

It should not come as a news flash that America's pursuit of its manifest destiny necessitated the wholesale slaughter of the country's indigenous population. Every single celebrated aspect of American life exists because, over several hundred years, settlers hailing largely from Europe stole land. Multiple wars were fought to earn the right to wipe these people nearly off the face of the planet, and we should never, ever forget that everything we have is culturally counterfeit.

And in the final stages of this conquest, the architects of this theft exhibited an off-the-charts monstrousness that can be explained, but, for any decent human being, impossible to comprehend.

David Grann's "Killers of the Flower Moon" is a scalding read. As a piece of nonfiction, you know what you're getting into when you crack the spine: this is the tale of how white Oklahomans methodically murdered possibly hundreds of Osage people in the 1920s as a means of acquiring the headrights to the oil deposits discovered on their land. It is also a procedural. It's right there in the subtitle: "The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI." The narrative dovetails with the United States government's creation of a federal law enforcement unit (and, unintentionally, the installment of a bullying chieftain in J. Edgar Hoover). Grann's purpose is twofold, and, in a remarkably succinct 352 pages, he relates a crucial piece of history while leaving you shaking with rage.