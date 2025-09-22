The Smashing Machine Review: Benny Safdie And Dwayne Johnson's MMA Drama Packs A Subversive Punch

There has been a special allure to films about fighters, and it's not just to do with our (relatively) civil society's fascination with violence, though that's certainly part of it. Really, it's because these stories distill so much of what's compelling about drama into a tight-knit package. To wit: films about competitive fighters carry the connotations of the sports movie, yet are about the individual and not the team. They take a look at people who want to either better themselves or conquer their opponents, as well as everything in between. These are tales that aren't just about ambition, fame, and the pursuit of excellence, but are also stories about struggle where the wounds suffered are both emotional and physical. In essence, these films act as allegories for so many of us who look at life as a continuous bout, and life, just like people, contains multitudes.

That's exactly what Benny Safdie's latest film, "The Smashing Machine," is punching towards. The movie is a dramatization of the life of Mark Kerr, the former extreme wrestler and MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter who was a major figure during the growing popularity of the UFC and PRIDE competitions throughout the late '90s and early '00s. Focusing primarily on the 13 years when Kerr was active in the fighting circuit, the film is a warts-and-all look at Kerr's life during that time, touching upon his opioid addiction as well as his rocky, often toxic relationship with his girlfriend, Dawn Staples (Emily Blunt). Playing Kerr is Dwayne Johnson, and while much is already being made of his transformative performance, it's a little erroneous to say that the actor is unrecognizable. Instead, his work as Kerr is remarkable for the way in which his "The Rock" persona is nowhere to be seen, and is replaced by the most multi-faceted character that Johnson has ever played. Safdie supports this performance by making a film which sets itself apart from the glut of movies about fighters while still containing so much of what makes them compelling. In the way in which Safdie makes the film a reflection of real life's mercurial morality, "The Smashing Machine" packs a subversive punch.