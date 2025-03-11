For whatever reason, boxing plays better on the big screen than in real life. Perhaps it is the cinematic spectacle of watching two people square off in a boxing ring surrounded by rabid fans, or maybe it's the rush of watching a hero exorcise their demons while battling a seemingly superior foe, or perhaps we're all just suckers for fantastic workout montages set to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." At any rate, movies about boxing tend to hit harder than other sports dramas, literally and figuratively, producing classic underdog stories that stand the test of time.

You don't have to enjoy boxing to get a kick out of "Rocky" or know the difference between an uppercut and a hook to stand and cheer for "The Fighter." Need proof? Check out this terrific list of the 15 best boxing movies of all time, ranked, and try to find one that doesn't get your juices flowing.