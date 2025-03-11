15 Best Boxing Movies Of All Time, Ranked
For whatever reason, boxing plays better on the big screen than in real life. Perhaps it is the cinematic spectacle of watching two people square off in a boxing ring surrounded by rabid fans, or maybe it's the rush of watching a hero exorcise their demons while battling a seemingly superior foe, or perhaps we're all just suckers for fantastic workout montages set to Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger." At any rate, movies about boxing tend to hit harder than other sports dramas, literally and figuratively, producing classic underdog stories that stand the test of time.
You don't have to enjoy boxing to get a kick out of "Rocky" or know the difference between an uppercut and a hook to stand and cheer for "The Fighter." Need proof? Check out this terrific list of the 15 best boxing movies of all time, ranked, and try to find one that doesn't get your juices flowing.
Jungleland (2020)
"Jungleland" is a quiet, somber look at the lives of Walter "Lion" Kaminski (Jack O'Connell) and his brother Stanley (Charlie Hunnam) and their quest to pay off a debt to a local gangster named Pepper (Jonathan Majors) after botching a fixed boxing match. Lion is a former professional boxer whose promising career is repeatedly sabotaged by Stanley. In dire need of cash, the pair agree to transport a young woman named Sky (Jessica Barden) to Reno, Nevada, a task that takes a dangerous turn when they uncover the truth about her.
This raw and gritty picture from director Max Winkler isn't afraid to get down in the mud, showing the darker side of a world populated by gangsters, underground boxing matches, and underage prostitutes. Ultimately, however, the primary focus is on the complex relationship between the two brothers, vying to make something out of their meager existence. Don't worry; the film delivers a gripping climax in the ring, but its true power lies in the emotional journey undertaken by its three troubled characters, and the hard-earned growth they experience along the way.
Southpaw (2015)
Jake Gyllenhaal's committed performance (and physique) elevate Antoine Fuqua's "Southpaw" beyond its genre trappings. "Rocky" this ain't, but that doesn't mean it isn't a worthwhile watch.
Billy "The Great" Hope (Gyllenhaal) is a successful boxer living a robust life with his wife, Maureen (Rachel McAdams,) and daughter Leila (Oona Laurence). Then, tragedy strikes, sending Billy into a whirlwind of despair, drugs, and violence. He loses everything, including his daughter; his antics lead to a suspension from boxing. Time passes, and he befriends a former boxer named Tick Willis (Forest Whitaker), and the pair work together to get Billy's life back on track, leading to a bloody final match against the man responsible for his life's ails.
Like many of Fuqua's pictures, "Southpaw" lacks subtlety and nuance but makes up for its shortcomings with impressive fight sequences, believable performances, and a surprisingly warmhearted ending. Co-starring Naomie Harris and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, this 2015 vehicle will stir all of your emotions.
Cinderella Man (2005)
In 2005, AMC Theaters promised to refund money to audience members who didn't like "Cinderella Man," a marketing tactic that unfortunately didn't boost the picture's box office. The ploy made sense. "Cinderella Man," for all its flaws, remains a largely enjoyable biopic that hits all the right beats on its way to a predictable conclusion. However, unlike, say, "Raging Bull," Ron Howard's film plays it far too safe, resulting in a stirring, if not overtly familiar, boxing tale.
Russell Crowe stars as James J. Braddock, an Irish-American boxer struggling to make ends meet during the Great Depression. By chance, his former boxing manager, Joe Gould (Paul Giamatti), taps him for a fight and rekindles Braddock's inner ferocity. What follows is a rags-to-riches story designed to make moviegoers stand up and cheer, brimming with strong performances, particularly by Giamatti, who received an Oscar nomination at Crowe's behest, and astute attention to detail.
Creed III (2023)
Perhaps it was inevitable that the "Creed" franchise would traverse the same territory as "Rocky." After all, you can only do so much with a formula that likely peaked with 1985's "Rocky IV." That said, Michael B. Jordan, in his directorial debut, found a few unique directions to take Adonis Creed's story and delivered a predictable but solid sequel with "Creed III."
Jordan returns as Creed, whose robust life takes a hit following the sudden return of Damian "Diamond Dame" Anderson (a scene-stealing Jonathan Majors), a former friend who wound up in jail during an altercation years ago. Anderson now yearns to regain the life he lost and expects Creed to help him get back in the ring. The more Anderson intrudes, the more it becomes clear he's after so much more than a boxing title and holds a deep-rooted grudge that threatens to derail Creed's world.
Working with cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau, Jordan stages a handful of genuinely electrifying boxing matches, supplying the threequel with plenty of punch. Moreover, he all but ditches Sylvester Stallone (for better or worse) and forges a new path that feels refreshingly disconnected from the past. If "Creed II" played the franchise's greatest hits, "Creed III" pivoted in a new direction.
The Hurricane (1999)
Boxing serves as the backdrop for Norman Jewison's "The Hurricane," an emotional biopic about Rubin "Hurricane" Carter (Denzel Washington) and his bid for freedom following his wrongful arrest in 1966. This 1999 Oscar-nominated picture mainly revolves around the various trials set up to appeal Carter's sentence, honing in on the many people, specifically Lesra Martin (Vicellous Reon Shannon), who worked on his case. Still, a rising boxer before his incarceration, Carter applies lessons from the ring to endure nearly two decades behind bars.
"The Hurricane" is inspiring but never saccharine. Like any good sports drama, it captures the essence of enduring to the end, standing up for what's right, and finding hope in the darkest hours. It may not exist in the boxing ring, but Jewison's tale is a powerful affirmation of the human spirit and a fine example of love paving the way to salvation. Buoyed by a stunning performance from Washington, which our writers ranked among his best, "The Hurricane" is a gripping, unforgettable cinematic experience.
Rocky III (1982)
"Rocky III," the third chapter in Sylvester Stallone's wildly popular boxing saga, provides more cheese than depth, pushing the franchise further away from its simplistic, character-driven roots, but we're not complaining. How can anyone knock a film featuring Mr. T as ferocious, trash-talking James "Clubber" Lang, one of the series' most memorable villains? Toss in some campy bromance between Rocky (Stallone) and former rival-turned-trainer Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), a kick-ass soundtrack featuring the immortal "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor, and you've got yourself a thrilling, if not redundant, '80s treat.
After successfully defeating Apollo in their rematch, Rocky is taking the world by storm and getting a little too big for his britches. From the shadows emerges a force of nature in the form of Lang, who effectively puts Rocky in his place, forcing our hero to rethink his status as a local legend. Luckily, Apollo lets bygones be bygones and agrees to help Rocky train for another bout with Lang to reclaim the heavyweight championship.
"Rocky III" doesn't tread any new ground and positions Rocky more as a muscle-bound superhero than a vulnerable underdog — he fights Hulk Hogan, for cripe's sake! Yet, the picture still manages to squeeze enough humanity from its subject, notable when Mickey (Burgess Meredith), Rocky's longtime trainer, bites the dust. It's Hollywood hokum at its finest. Thank the cinema gods that Stallone didn't use the picture to kill off our beloved hero!
Girlfight (2000)
Michelle Rodriguez may have gained worldwide fame thanks to her starring role in "The Fast and the Furious," but her initial rise to stardom came in the form of a little film called "Girlfight." Written and directed by Karyn Kusama, this 2000 feature follows a troubled young woman named Diana (Rodriguez) who takes up boxing to battle her frustrations. Along the way, she falls for another boxer named Adrian Sturges (Santiago Douglas), contends with her abusive father (Paul Calderon), and navigates an impoverished lifestyle while training for a shot at glory.
Produced for a paltry $1 million, "Girlfight" earned rave reviews and deserves mention alongside the great boxing movies. It has more in common with the original "Rocky" than expected, notably in its gritty, character-driven approach and adherence to the underdog formula. It may not reach the same highs as Stallone's crowd-pleasing saga, but "Girlfight" has enough heart and soul to fill a boxing ring.
Creed (2015)
In 2015, director Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan successfully rebooted the "Rocky" franchise with "Creed," a quasi-remake that uses the familiar franchise formula to tell the tale of Adonis Creed (Jordan), son of legendary fighter Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Adonis, a troubled young man seeking purpose in his life, locates Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), now retired and managing a restaurant in Philadelphia, and coaxes the older man to transform him into a boxing champion. Cue the exhilarating workout montages and dramatic bromance scenes, which still enthrall nearly 40 years after the original "Rocky" hit theaters.
Co-starring Tessa Thompson, "Creed" may lack the spark that launched "Rocky" and its subsequent sequels into the stratosphere. Still, Coogler and co-writer Aaron Covington manage to pay ample respect to "Rocky" while forging a unique path for their star, crafting an emotional picture that serves as a respectful passing of the torch between its two characters. Time will tell if "Creed" carries the same pop culture stature as its predecessor, but it stands as a worthy continuation of the "Rocky" saga, and one of the best movies of the 21st century thus far.
Million Dollar Baby (2004)
Clint Eastwood's 2004 tearjerker "Million Dollar Baby" isn't exactly the type of movie you pop in on a Saturday evening — it's incredibly depressing and a bit heavy-handed in its approach. Still, those willing to stomach the pain will discover an impeccably acted, beautifully shot drama about a young woman's quest to prove her worth.
Frankie Dunn (Eastwood) runs a local gym where he moonlights as a trainer for aspiring boxers and engages in verbal sparring with his kindhearted assistant, Scrap (Morgan Freeman). One day, a young woman named Maggie (Hilary Swank) arrives looking for a trainer and eventually strikes a deal with a very reluctant Frankie. Maggie, struggling to shed her "trailer trash" label, quickly rises through the ranks of women's boxing, demonstrating her natural abilities against the best the sport offers while striking up a powerful friendship with Frankie. Then, tragedy strikes, forcing Frankie and Maggie to take on the fight of their lives and make a choice that will change them forever.
Winner of four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor, "Million Dollar Baby" is a powerful, haunting tale about friendship in the face of indescribable adversity.
Ali (2001)
Biopics are a dime a dozen and, as explained above with "Cinderella Man," often far too enamored with their subject matter to paint a genuine portrait, leading to solid but simplistic character portraits. On the other hand, Michael Mann's "Ali" goes in the opposite direction, allowing audiences to see the imperfections of famed fighter Muhammad Ali (Will Smith) during a tumultuous period in his life. It's not a damning portrait of the icon, but Mann presents him as a mortal human, replete with flaws, insecurities, and emotions.
We also see his numerous triumphs, including victories over Sonny Liston, his religious journey that caused him to change his name from Cassius Clay Jr. to Muhammad Ali, and his close relationship with Malcolm X (Mario Van Peebles). For all his prowess in the ring, Ali was an outspoken political activist who refused to fight in Vietnam, a decision that strips him of his boxing title and license. Determined to regain all he lost, Ali fights back and eventually defeats George Foreman in the "Rumble in the Jungle," forging an astonishing legacy within the sports community.
Co-starring Jamie Foxx and Jon Voight (nearly unrecognizable as Howard Cosell), "Ali" is an exhilarating cinematic experience anchored by Smith's magnetic performance. For bonus points, watch the director's cut, released on Blu-ray in 2017.
Rocky IV (1985)
Poke fun at the nonstop (albeit impressively assembled) montages, cheesy '80s music, and over-the-top boxing sequences, but it's hard to describe "Rocky IV" as anything less than pure, unadulterated entertainment. Sylvester Stallone returns as Rocky Balboa, this time forced to battle Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) during the height of the Cold War.
That's it. That's the plot. Really, "Rocky IV" is a 90-minute music video with a few minutes of dialogue propelling the plot forward. Somehow, it works, and while it's a far cry from John G. Avildsen's much more somber (and grounded) "Rocky," this chapter offers viewers another energetic, crowd-pleasing tale of an underdog forced to overcome impossible odds to become a true champion — though if we're honest, it also derailed the franchise until "Creed" reignited the fandom 30 years later. No matter, boasting a still terrific soundtrack led by John Cafferty's almighty "Hearts on Fire," "Rocky IV" never ceases to entertain. If anything, it'll make you want to slip on a pair of patriotic shorts and perform a two-hour circuit at the gym. What's wrong with that?
Stallone also released a director's cut in 2021 titled "Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago" that removed a lot of the excess and hewed closer to the tone of the original "Rocky." It's worth a look, even if it lacks the robust spirit of the theatrical cut.
When We Were Kings (1996)
"When We Were Kings," the second Muhammad Ali entry on this list, is a powerful documentary that examines the famed "Rumble in the Jungle" bout between the iconic boxer and George Foreman. Like Michael Mann's "Ali," the feature from director Leon Gast touches on Ali's refusal to fight in Vietnam and his astonishing return to glory following a three-and-a-half-year suspension. The bulk of the project revolves around the fight itself, allowing audiences to see Ali's training process via archival footage, unprecedented trash-talking ability, and unique strategies that allowed him to regain the heavyweight belt.
Released in 1996, "When We Were Kings" won the Academy Award for Best Documentary and universal praise from critics for its remarkably detailed deep dive into one of sports' most enigmatic and essential heroes. Do yourself a favor: Watch "When We Were Kings" followed by "Ali." Each may hit familiar beats, but together, they form a potent one-two combination to make you appreciate Ali, the man behind the legend.
The Fighter (2010)
"The Fighter" is another example of a boxing film that focuses more on the external conflicts of its characters than the battles they face inside the ring. Based on a true story, this 2010 David O. Russell film takes a peek into the life of Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg), a professional boxer stuck in neutral due to his controlling mother, Alice (Melissa Leo), his meth-addicted half-brother, Dicky Eklund (Christian Bale), and a chaotic group of sisters. When Micky begins a relationship with Charlene (Amy Adams), a local bartender, he starts to distance himself from his family, changing his fortunes and setting himself on track to win the welterweight title. Unfortunately, his family won't go down without a fight, leaving Micky torn between loyalty to them and securing his own future.
Directed with Russell's signature manic energy, "The Fighter" tackles heavy themes, notably drug addiction, but manages to tell an entertaining, often funny, and ultimately inspiring story about a dysfunctional family in desperate need of a reality check. Bale, in particular, does wonders as Dicky — a performance that earned him an Oscar — while Wahlberg, Adams, and Leo (who also won an Oscar) deliver strong performances, grounding this wild tale with a hefty dose of humanity.
Raging Bull (1980)
The best way to describe Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull" is the anti-"Rocky" (ironically, also produced by Irwin Winkler). Where Sylvester Stallone's classic franchise focuses on underdogs achieving the impossible, the film goes the other way and explores the rise and fall of boxing champion Jake LaMotta (Robert DeNiro). Scorsese captures all the grisly details of boxing in "Raging Bull," focusing on LaMotta's troublesome marriage with Vickie (Cathy Moriarty) and his brother Joey (Joe Pesci), all the while struggling to maintain his position in the boxing world.
In other words, this isn't your typical, candy-colored Hollywood biopic. "Raging Bull" is an aggressively dark, gritty, and complex look at how personal demons and unchecked rage can lead to self-destruction as LaMotta grapples with his own insecurities and violent tendencies. Scorsese frames LaMotta's story as a Shakespearean tragedy, capturing the pain and frustration of a flawed man unable to reconcile his success in the ring with his self-destructive personal life.
Rocky (1976)
Really, how could the original "Rocky" not top this list? It's the first title many think of when discussing boxing flicks and the quintessential underdog story. Sure, the numerous imitators, sequels, and parodies have numbed its overall impact, but it nonetheless remains an inspiring tale about perseverance in the face of tremendous odds.
Uniquely, while the franchise morphed into a series of thrilling action spectacles, "Rocky," like "Creed," is more of a quiet character study peppered with a few exciting set pieces. This is a story about a down-on-his-luck average Joe who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to prove his worth. Ultimately, John G. Avildsen's picture is not about the match between Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Instead, the film, written by Stallone, focuses more on Rocky's emotional transformation from a loner with nothing to show for his life to a fighter capable of going toe-to-toe with the champ, a powerful, heartfelt journey that results in love and an increase in self-worth.
"Rocky" won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Film Editing and remains a true champion of its respective genre. Gonna fly now!