How Chasing The Box Office Damaged The Rock's Acting Career - And Why That's Changing

"I think what I did realize is I just had this burning desire and this voice that was just saying, 'What if there's more, what if I can?'" Johnson added. "Sometimes, it's hard to know what you're capable of when you've been pigeon-holed into something. It's harder to know 'Wait, can I do that? I feel like I can'. And sometimes, it takes people who you love and respect to say 'You can.'"

It's been a long time since it seemed like Johnson truly challenged himself as an actor, but we know it's possible for him to deliver the goods. Arguably his best performance came in Michael Bay's "Pain & Gain," but that movie only did modestly well at the box office. So, he tackled films that felt safer, like the "Jumanji" movies, which were massive hits. And while there's nothing wrong with those films, in my humble opinion, chasing bigger movies also meant not flexing his acting muscles as much in smaller projects.

Even those who watched his HBO show "Ballers" know that Johnson has more than one gear. To that end, the early reviews for director Benny Safdie's "The Smashing Machine" out of Venice have been largely positive. (The film is currently sitting at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.) Not to get ahead of ourselves, but it feels like an Oscar nomination is in the cards, too. This could truly be the start of a new chapter for Johnson. At Venice, he explained that fear had previously played a role in the types of roles he's chosen up to this point as well:

"I've been scared to go deep and intense and raw until now, until I had this opportunity to do this."

Johnson's future can and should be bright with this new mindset. He's already got a new movie in the works that has Martin Scorsese attached to direct and Leonardo DiCaprio set to co-star. Sure, he's also going to star in the live-action "Moana" remake, but nobody is saying The Rock shouldn't star in blockbusters. Movies like "Fast Five" are well worth having. But when Johnson brings his star power and challenges himself in new ways with a diverse range of material? That opens the door for a great many intriguing possibilities.

"The Smashing Machine" hits theaters on October 3, 2025.