The Smashing Machine Showcases The Rock Like We've Never Seen Him Before

Will this transformative turn in "The Smashing Machine" be enough to win over skeptical voters and recruit them to the Dwayne Johnson cause? It's far too early to say, as much of this will depend on how audiences actually respond to his turn and the movie overall. A24, the distribution studio behind the production, obviously intends on rolling out the red carpet and doing everything they can to push this firmly into the conversation — the end-of-year release date, the marketing highlighting the "prestige drama" merits of the story, and what's sure to be plenty of behind-the-scenes schmoozing on the part of Johnson are all strategic aspects to nudge this across the finish line.

What we can say, however, is that the star appears to be setting up a new phase of his career. Not too dissimilar from Tom Cruise taking a much-needed break from the "Mission: Impossible" movies and getting back to his roots with an upcoming Alejandro Iñárritu film, Johnson may be hoping to change the narrative that has cropped up around his recent work. Known primarily among general audiences as the guy who headlines crowd-pleasing junk food fare, Johnson's pivot to something as serious and respected as a biopic speaks volumes about where he wants to go next. He's gone on record regretting his emphasis on chasing box office profits above all else, and he even has a Martin Scorsese film in the cards co-starring "One Battle After Another" lead Leonardo DiCaprio and frequent screen partner Emily Blunt. Yes, we're going to have get through that live-action "Moana" remake first, but who says progress has to be linear?

Regardless of how "The Smashing Machine" performs, The Rock is positioned nicely to put, well, The Rock behind him. Should all go according to plan, that pesky "wrestler-turned-actor" caveat may very well be a thing of the past. From this point onwards, expect Dwayne Johnson to take a page out of Dave Bautista or John Cena's playbook and continue proving to the world that he can be more than what we've come to expect.

"The Smashing Machine" is now playing in theaters.