The Rock Is Trying To Pull A Black Adam With The WWE (And Fans Are Furious)

There was a time not so long ago when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the most untouchable and powerful man in Hollywood. He was the highest-paid actor in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021, and there was such a push in 2017 for him to run for president that he starred in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch about it. His inclusion in the "Fast & Furious" franchise starting with "Fast Five" helped catapult the series into an international box office juggernaut, and considering his career in the wrestling ring made him one of the most well-loved figures in all of pop culture, it's understandable that he would have a lot more pull with studios than the average performer.

But Dwayne Johnson is far from invincible.

Reports of his on-and-off feud with "Fast" co-star Vin Diesel painted him as a bit high maintenance, and when the public learned of the "No Lose" clause in his contract (which states no one can ever beat his characters in a tussle on screen), it meant that we now knew how every action-packed fight scene was going to end. This is why it was confusing when he took the initiative to turn the DC Extended Universe into his personal playground with "Black Adam," demanding he play the titular character as a hero despite him canonically being Shazam's archnemesis.

"Black Adam" was a critical and financial flop, torpedoed by what insiders claim was Johnson's ego and an unwillingness to compromise. He brought back Henry Cavill as Superman for a post-credits scene, only for James Gunn to announce that Cavill was being replaced as the Man of Steel moving forward. Johnson outright refused to take the "L" on this one, and it's severely harmed his reputation.

And now he's trying to pull the same crap in WWE by inserting himself into the WrestleMania XL main event scene, and fans are not happy.