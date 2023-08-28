AMPTP's Refusal To End Strikes Forces John Cena Back Into Wrestling Ring

The entertainment industry has been effectively shut down for over 100 days now, as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) has yet to negotiate a fair and equitable deal with both the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), inciting the first dual strike in over 50 years. Studio heads are continuing to live comfortably off of their million-dollar salaries as striking workers are only able to pay rent thanks to generous donations to the Entertainment Community Fund and thanks to wealthy celebrities comping meals at certain establishments.

As productions and press tours are at a standstill, it's left a lot of creative folks with a lot of time on their hands. Had the AMPTP made a deal that didn't include dystopian regulations like the ability to create digital replicas of actors to use in perpetuity without compensation or consent of how they would be used, perhaps productions like season 2 of "Peacemaker" would be shooting. But since that ain't happenin', John Cena now has the free time to return to WWE for his longest run in five years. Cena was the top guy at WWE for many years but pivoted to a part-time schedule in 2018 so he would have more time to commit to acting projects (and stop putting his body through the ringer). For the last 5 years, getting the opportunity to see Cena wrestle was like seeing a shooting star.

Okay, no one is forcing Cena back into the ring, but make no mistake, this is only happening because the AMPTP is unnecessarily extending a strike that has already cost the industry far more than what it would cost to meet the asks of WGA and SAG-AFTRA. And I'm petty, so my headline is reflecting it.