The Pandemonium Movie Is Not Happening, Writers Say Vince McMahon Killed It [Exclusive]

Thanks to readily accessible information at our fingertips, we don't really have folk heroes anymore, but kayfabe is still alive thanks to the world of professional wrestling ... err, I mean, "sports entertainment." Of those figures, there is no one quite as polarizing as Vincent Kennedy McMahon. For nearly half a century, Vince McMahon has been the most powerful presence in the world of professional wrestling, turning WWE into one of the most financially successful companies in all of entertainment.

His influence and importance cannot be overstated, which is why it's so difficult to grapple with his legacy. McMahon changed the landscape of wrestling, but he is also an unequivocally problematic figure. And yet, it's impossible for any of us to know the true story behind McMahon because he's been using his power for years to shape his narrative. He's spun himself into a folk hero in the eyes of many, because every documentary, behind-the-scenes video, interview, and dramatization has required the explicit approval of the man himself.

And heaven forbid anyone tells the truth about Vince McMahon's countless shortcomings.

For many years, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra have been attached to direct a Vince McMahon biopic called "Pandemonium." The project first picked up steam in 2017 with rumors that Bradley Cooper had been tapped to play the gruff-voiced businessman, but it's been all quiet on the cinematic squared circle for quite some time. In the years since, McMahon's public image has been irreparably tarnished, and he's currently treating the behind-the-scenes leadership struggles at WWE like an episode of "Succession" with suplexes. With a reputation in desperate need of redemption, we can officially say that "Pandemonium" is no more.