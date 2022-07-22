Vince McMahon Avoids Firing (Probably) By Finally Retiring From WWE

It truly cannot be overstated what monumentally huge news broke today when it was announced that longtime WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon would finally be retiring.

For over four decades, McMahon has been synonymous with the world of sports entertainment, buying up all of the regional wrestling promotions to create the juggernaut known as WWE. In McMahon's absence, WWE president Nick Khan and Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon will be taking over as co-CEOs. Stephanie McMahon has recently been serving as the interim CEO and will also be taking over as WWE chairwoman, a move that many believed wouldn't happen unless Vince McMahon died. In addition, Stephanie McMahon's husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP of Talent Relations.

"Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you," McMahon's official statement read. "I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand." He continued by saying, "Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment."

To say Vince McMahon is the most important figure in professional wrestling history is the understatement of the century, but his retirement is, quite frankly, long overdue.