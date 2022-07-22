Vince McMahon Avoids Firing (Probably) By Finally Retiring From WWE
It truly cannot be overstated what monumentally huge news broke today when it was announced that longtime WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon would finally be retiring.
For over four decades, McMahon has been synonymous with the world of sports entertainment, buying up all of the regional wrestling promotions to create the juggernaut known as WWE. In McMahon's absence, WWE president Nick Khan and Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon will be taking over as co-CEOs. Stephanie McMahon has recently been serving as the interim CEO and will also be taking over as WWE chairwoman, a move that many believed wouldn't happen unless Vince McMahon died. In addition, Stephanie McMahon's husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque will resume his executive position as EVP of Talent Relations.
"Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you," McMahon's official statement read. "I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand." He continued by saying, "Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment."
To say Vince McMahon is the most important figure in professional wrestling history is the understatement of the century, but his retirement is, quite frankly, long overdue.
The end of a complicated era
The world of professional wrestling has a dark and complicated history, so much so that there's a hit Vice series about it called "Dark Side of the Ring." At the center of much of the controversy is the direct result of the action (or inaction) of one Vincent Kennedy McMahon.
Look, I'm not an idiot. I know that without McMahon's efforts, the world of professional wrestling, an industry that I love with my entire being, wouldn't be what it is today. However, the decades of groundbreaking and historical accomplishments do not erase the decades of horrific mistreatment and silencing of abuse that have taken place (allegedly).
Vince McMahon's retirement doesn't come simply because he's pushing 80 years old and wants to finally enjoy his old age, it also comes in the midst of a gnarly scandal where it's been revealed that Vince McMahon has paid roughly $12 million in hush money to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. The allegations are so damning, Netflix scrapped their planned documentary about the man.
As much as this retirement announcement has made many speak out with nostalgia and fondness regarding their favorite wrestling memories, let's not make a martyr of McMahon. He leaves behind a complicated legacy, to put it kindly, and a company that will finally be without his influence for the first time since 1982. I can't believe I'm about to invoke a quote from Jim Cornette on this one, but he really did say it best...
"Thank you, f*** you, bye!"