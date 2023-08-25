Bray Wyatt Was Wrestling's Horror Icon

There have been countless wrestlers who have included spooky, undead, or horror imagery into their personas, but no one has ever done it quite like Windham "Bray Wyatt" Rotunda, who tragically passed away at the age of 36. It's impossible to overstate the brilliance Rotunda brought to the ring as Wyatt, elevating the art of wrestling to that of horror cinema. His character work was unmatched and he took risks that often felt impossible in a company known for its micromanaging and supervillain leadership. He shot for the moon and even if the gimmick didn't land right away, he never gave up on figuring out how to make it work. Few of his peers were that brave, ever. Over the course of his career in WWE, Bray Wyatt truly became the new face of fear, and incorporated horror into the world of wrestling in a way that no one before him ever could.

He was genuinely, nightmare-inducingly scary to see on screen. (No offense, Undertaker.)

Bray Wyatt as a wrestling creative was operating on a completely different level than his peers. That isn't shade to the other superstars on the WWE roster, but merely a note of praise for just how untouchable his creative genius was in the squared circle. He wasn't limited by the assumed limitations of professional wrestling, and constantly pushed for more unique angles. It's next to impossible for a wrestler to "get over" with the crowd with such a fantastical character these days, but Bray Wyatt made it happen time and time again. He wasn't just a horror movie villain in a wrestling ring; he was a bonafide horror icon.