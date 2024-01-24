WWE Is Coming To Netflix, And Here's What That Means For All The Marks Out There

After over 30 years and 1500 episodes, it was announced today that WWE's flagship program, "Raw," (or "Monday Night Raw") is exiting the linear television landscape and becoming a streaming exclusive for Netflix. The streaming juggernaut will become the exclusive new home for "Raw" starting in January 2025 in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Latin America, among other territories. Over time, more regions will be added as part of the deal. Eventually, the other WWE weekly programs like "SmackDown" and "NXT" will also join the Netflix family once their existing deals with USA Network and The CW expire, as will additional programming like documentaries, original series, and other future projects.

Considering WWE has its own production studio, it would be unsurprising if Netflix became the new exclusive distributor of WWE Studios, although this has yet to be confirmed. But what is potentially the biggest get outside of "Raw" is that Netflix will also become the home of WWE's Premium Live Events (formerly known as Pay-Per-Views) including the Big 5: "Royal Rumble," "SummerSlam," "Money in the Bank," "Survivor Series," and "WrestleMania."

"This deal is transformative," said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO of Netflix. "It marries the can't-miss WWE product with Netflix's extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix." In case you stopped watching WWE after The Rock and Stone Cold stopped appearing every week, "Raw" is currently the most-watched show on USA Network, bringing in over 17.5 million unique viewers every year. As huge as this is for WWE and Netflix, it's concerning for USA Network as cable viewership numbers continue to plummet. Can they survive without their most popular program?