Broadcast & Cable TV Usage Drops Below 50% For The First Time Ever As Viewers Favor Streaming

In a sign that consumer viewing habits are shifting further and further away from the old standards, traditional TV viewing has dipped below 50% of all viewing for the first time ever. This is according to a recent report from Nielsen, the industry's leader when it comes to reporting viewership figures. The company reported TV viewing figures for July and, in a major moment for the modern era, broadcast and cable/pay TV accounted for 49.6% of total viewing.

Meanwhile, streaming accounted for 38.7%, representing a new record. YouTube is leading the way with 9.2% of that share, followed by Netflix with 8.5%. Illustrating just how much Netflix is still dominating the competition, the next closest was Hulu with 3.6%, followed by Amazon Prime Video at 3.4%. More importantly, traditional pay TV such as cable and satellite that had dominated the industry for decades are continuing to see declines. These latest numbers prove that streaming is the dominant force now. It's no longer something that is going to happen, but something that has happened.

This is hugely significant because virtually every major media company, including Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, has significant investments in traditional TV. And those channels, such as ESPN in Disney's case, are still incredibly profitable. But those profits are going to dwindle every year from here on out, which means these companies must find a way to make streaming profitable. That, so far, has proved to be a challenge, as services like Disney+ are still losing hundreds of millions annually. Hence, the recent crackdowns on password sharing. The future is streaming, and streaming is not yet profitable. That's a problem.