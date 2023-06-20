Ryan Murphy Is Taking His Netflix Money And Running To A New Home At Disney

On June 20, 2023, The Hollywood Reporter announced that Ryan Murphy, superstar producer for Netflix, will soon complete his five-year contract at the streamer and will be taking a high-profile gig at Disney. Reportedly, Murphy's Netflix salary was in the nine-figure range.

Murphy's list of credits is extensive and impressive. As a filmmaker, he directed high-profile feel-good dramedies like "Running with Scissors," "Eat Pray Love," and "The Prom," while producing notable queer documentaries like "Pray Away," "A Secret Love," and "Circus of Books." His largest successes, however, have come from TV. Murphy is the credited creator of such shows as "Nip/Tuck," "Glee," "American Horror Story," "The New Normal," "9-1-1," "Pose," and, most recently, "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" and "The Watcher." The latter two were for Netflix, as were his shows "Ratched" (a prequel to "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest"), "Halston," "The Politician," and "Hollywood."

Murphy has won six Emmys, two Golden Globes, a Tony, and was nominated for two Grammys.

When the new deal goes into effect, the veteran showrunner will be joining his old 20th Century Fox TV producing partner Dana Walden, who currently co-chairs Disney Entertainment. This comes after his move to Netflix in 2018 which, according to the Hollywood Reporter, netted Murphy $300 million. While Murphy produced shows for Netflix, he continued to work on shows for his old gig at Fox, making him one of the wealthiest and highest-profile TV producers in the world.