Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Trailer: Evan Peters Invites You To Eat A Terrifying Sandwich

Ryan Murphy has built his TV brand on stories of American horror and crime, and it doesn't get much more horrifying than the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer. In "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," Murphy and co-creator Ian Brennan have turned their gaze on the infamous real-life serial killer who murdered 17 men and boys over a 13-year period from 1978 to 1991. Evan Peters, who has appeared in almost every season of "American Horror Story," plays Dahmer in the upcoming Netflix miniseries, which has just released its first trailer.

We've seen Murphy lend his name as an executive producer and director to "American Crime Story" as it tackled the O. J. Simpson trial, the assassination of fashion designer Gianni Versace, and most recently, the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky impeachment scandal. But "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" takes things to a new level where subject matter is concerned. Dahmer's crimes involved cannibalism and necrophilia, stuff that's not for the faint of heart, and his victims were predominantly people of color, with nine of his victims being Black. Needless to say, when Peters as Dahmer walks a Black man into his apartment and locks the door behind him in the trailer below, it could be triggering for some.