Paul Walter Hauser's Emmy Acceptance Speech Was Also A Wrestling Promo
We here at /Film love actor Paul Walter Hauser. The "I, Tonya," "Cobra Kai," and "Black Bird" star is one of the most exciting performers currently working today, and also one of the most unpredictable. Just before it was announced that he had won the statue for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for "Black Bird," he had just taken a bite of something, meaning he started his acceptance speech still chewing. When he finally made it to the stage, he pulled out his phone and began reciting a rhyming speech from his phone.
His hands were shaking, likely from a combination of nerves and excitement, but it was certainly an odd choice to write a poetic acceptance speech that had a tinge of silliness. And then ... he got to the end. Following thank-yous to his wife, co-star Ray Liotta, and many others who helped him get to where he is now, Paul Walter Hauser then called out both Matt Cardona and Kota Ibushi, referenced the Wolfpac and DDP, and then ended on the line, "Get the tables," a reference to the Dudley Boyz.
If you have no idea what any of this means, I completely understand, because Paul Walter Hauser turned his acceptance speech into a wrestling promo. He was calling out two of the biggest wrestlers in the world and seemingly pitching a tables match, aka a match where the winner is decided by putting their body through a table.
This might seem completely out of left field, and it might seem very strange considering folks usually take the time on stage to thank their loved ones, their favorite deity, or make political statements, but if you know anything about Paul Walter Hauser, this was inevitable.
Get the tables for Paul Walter Hauser
Paul Walter Hauser is an actor, yes, but he's also officially an independent pro wrestler. He made his in-ring debut in November of 2023 against Matthew Palmer at Wrestling Revolver's "Unreal" show. He also took a guitar to the face from WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett during his AEW appearance. That "Matt Cardona" guy he called out? Well, Paul Walter Hauser has a match scheduled against him on March 16, 2024, at Wrestling Revolver's "Ready or Not" show in Clive, Iowa. For what it's worth, Matt Cardona is one of the most in-demand independent wrestlers on the scene, and if you've watched WWE, you might know him better as his former character, "Zack Ryder."
Again, I'm dead serious. Check the show flyer above. It's real, y'all.
The man loves professional wrestling, has wrestled on the independent circuit, and even brought his Golden Globe to appear on All Elite Wrestling. No, I'm serious. So if you were watching Paul Walter Hauser's acceptance speech and had no idea what was going on, don't worry about it. It was a small moment from PWH to the wrestling world, a beautiful act of keeping kayfabe alive, and a bit of legitimacy thrown to a form of entertainment the majority of the world views as lesser than.
Put Cardona through a table, Hauser.