Paul Walter Hauser's Emmy Acceptance Speech Was Also A Wrestling Promo

We here at /Film love actor Paul Walter Hauser. The "I, Tonya," "Cobra Kai," and "Black Bird" star is one of the most exciting performers currently working today, and also one of the most unpredictable. Just before it was announced that he had won the statue for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for "Black Bird," he had just taken a bite of something, meaning he started his acceptance speech still chewing. When he finally made it to the stage, he pulled out his phone and began reciting a rhyming speech from his phone.

His hands were shaking, likely from a combination of nerves and excitement, but it was certainly an odd choice to write a poetic acceptance speech that had a tinge of silliness. And then ... he got to the end. Following thank-yous to his wife, co-star Ray Liotta, and many others who helped him get to where he is now, Paul Walter Hauser then called out both Matt Cardona and Kota Ibushi, referenced the Wolfpac and DDP, and then ended on the line, "Get the tables," a reference to the Dudley Boyz.

If you have no idea what any of this means, I completely understand, because Paul Walter Hauser turned his acceptance speech into a wrestling promo. He was calling out two of the biggest wrestlers in the world and seemingly pitching a tables match, aka a match where the winner is decided by putting their body through a table.

This might seem completely out of left field, and it might seem very strange considering folks usually take the time on stage to thank their loved ones, their favorite deity, or make political statements, but if you know anything about Paul Walter Hauser, this was inevitable.