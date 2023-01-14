Paul Walter Hauser Brings His Golden Globe To AEW Rampage, Regrets It

Though it has always been a crowd pleasing form of entertainment, the general public still somehow has mixed feelings about professional wrestling. But one way that the art form has been integrated into pop culture over the years is through crossovers with well-known stars or brands. From Cyndi Lauper and the Rock N Wrestling era to Andre the Giant in "Princess Bride," to Mickey Rourke in "The Wrestler" and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia," to "Total Divas" on E!, there have been plenty of instances where Hollywood has brought more eyes to the world of wrestling. And the most recent example involves Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser.

While the Globes don't carry the same weight as they once did (thanks to people being terrible), "Black Bird" star Hauser was excited to share his first major Hollywood award with his friends in the wrestling community. In addition to appearing on "I Think You Should Leave" alongside All Elite Wrestling's Brody King, he is a lifelong wrestling fan. So when the actor was given the opportunity to appear on "AEW Rampage" as it emanated from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on January 13, 2023, there's no doubt that he jumped at the opportunity. However, stepping into the ring with beloved interviewer Renee Paquette likely turned out very differently than Hauser anticipated.

While addressing the AEW fans, Hauser was interrupted by the very nice, very evil Danhausen. But before the fan-favorite wrestler could continue with his usually playful schtick, they were interrupted by Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, who had other plans for the newly-minted award winner.