Paul Walter Hauser Brings His Golden Globe To AEW Rampage, Regrets It
Though it has always been a crowd pleasing form of entertainment, the general public still somehow has mixed feelings about professional wrestling. But one way that the art form has been integrated into pop culture over the years is through crossovers with well-known stars or brands. From Cyndi Lauper and the Rock N Wrestling era to Andre the Giant in "Princess Bride," to Mickey Rourke in "The Wrestler" and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper in "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia," to "Total Divas" on E!, there have been plenty of instances where Hollywood has brought more eyes to the world of wrestling. And the most recent example involves Golden Globe winner Paul Walter Hauser.
While the Globes don't carry the same weight as they once did (thanks to people being terrible), "Black Bird" star Hauser was excited to share his first major Hollywood award with his friends in the wrestling community. In addition to appearing on "I Think You Should Leave" alongside All Elite Wrestling's Brody King, he is a lifelong wrestling fan. So when the actor was given the opportunity to appear on "AEW Rampage" as it emanated from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on January 13, 2023, there's no doubt that he jumped at the opportunity. However, stepping into the ring with beloved interviewer Renee Paquette likely turned out very differently than Hauser anticipated.
While addressing the AEW fans, Hauser was interrupted by the very nice, very evil Danhausen. But before the fan-favorite wrestler could continue with his usually playful schtick, they were interrupted by Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, who had other plans for the newly-minted award winner.
A smash hit
This surly foursome hit the ring with cruel intentions in mind. Although, Hauser quickly grabbed the mic and run down WWE Hall of Famer Jarrett, his giant, and their lackeys with a promo that he likely has been dreaming of giving ever since he was a child. He also slipped a quick dig at WWE in there too. Unfortunately, the actor's words did little to defer what came next. Lethal and Dutt held Hauser's arms and Jarrett proceeded to deliver one of his trademark guitar shots to the head. Naturally, Hauser dropped like a sack of potatoes.
Before the group could cause any more damage, the trio of Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy made their way down to the ring to make the save. However, to add insult to injury, the villainous wrestlers absconded with Hauser's Golden Globe amidst the chaos. They would make their way backstage and out of the building, but not before delivering an "acceptance speech" to the AEW cameras.
While there has been no medical update on Hauser since suffering the guitar shot (although he's likely just fine since it's all part of the show), he's probably not happy about his award being taken from his possession. He may need to make a call to his "Cobra Kai" co-star Martin Kove, who has previously appeared on AEW programming as the sensei of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, in order to bring out his inner Stingray once again. Or, more likely, the team of Best Friends, Cassidy, and Danhausen will fight for Hauser's honor and attempt to retrieve the award. No matches have been made as of yet, but hopefully AEW owner Tony Khan does something to right this wrong on an upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Rampage."