Black Bird's Paul Walter Hauser On Mimicking That Distinctive Voice, I Think You Should Leave, And More [Interview]

When you initially read the scripts, was there a specific scene or moment when things clicked into place for you and you knew how you were going to portray Larry?

I mean, I auditioned for the role, so I kind of had to know how to play Larry from the get-go. I didn't have it all figured out or ironed out in its entirety, but I definitely had an idea of what to do. So one thing I keep telling people in these interviews, which is true, at the risk of being redundant: So much of it is about playing the life of the mind, the environment in Larry's head, while also living in the external environment around him. And putting your foot in two different worlds at the same time mentally, I think is the key to playing him. And then just committing, over-committing, to, "I'm not going to worry about vanity, I'm not going to worry about creeping out a crew member, I'm just going to be Larry, and everyone's going to have to deal with it for 10 hours."

And I don't say that like a Method actor. I'm not that, but when you're doing it ... a good example — there was a physical altercation moment with Jimmy Keene and Larry Hall, and by take three, I think I was sticking my fingers in Taron's mouth. That's not scripted, and Taron was probably like, "What the hell is this guy doing?" But I have to follow that commitment and that guttural stuff, or you don't get some of the best work. There are some things that are in the show that I either improvised or did at like an 11 out of 10, and they made the cut of the show. So I'm like, "Okay, well, that's a lesson to me that I can't ignore those instincts or be afraid to try things because they might be the best ones."

Did you ever hear of an instance where you did end up creeping out a crew member?

Yeah, I creeped out Ray Liotta. There was this [specific] line in this scene, and when we cut, Ray just looked at me and went, "Ho ho ho ho, buddy," and kind of rolled his eyes and was deterred from me in that moment. But it also felt like a sign of approval. It was cool.