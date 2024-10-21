5 Reasons Why Smile 2 Killed It At The Box Office

In a much-needed win for theaters, "Smile 2" opened right in line with expectations at the box office this past weekend. Director Parker Finn's sequel to 2022's surprise original hit "Smile" picked up right where that movie left off. Audiences were ready for more and they turned out to see the next chapter in this budding horror franchise.

Paramount's sequel opened with an estimated $23 million domestically to go with another $23 million overseas for a $46 million global start. "Smile 2" had been looking at a debut in the $25 million range so this was pretty much on the money. It's also almost exactly as much as the previous film made when it debuted in October 2022 to $22.6 million, before finishing with $106 million domestically and $111 million overseas for a grand total of $217 million. The good news here is that the sequel opened better than the original internationally, with the first film only doing $14.5 million outside of North America in its initial rollout a couple of years ago. In short, things are looking good in the early going.

So, what went right here? How did Paramount and Finn manage to keep the "Smile" train consistent? What worked in this movie's favor? We're going to look at five of the biggest reasons that "Smile 2" had a killer opening weekend at the box office. Let's dive in.