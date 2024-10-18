Will There Be A Smile 3? Here's How The Sequel Plants The Seeds

However, let's also keep in mind how much Finn is influenced by J-Horror in both "Smile" films. If we take another horror franchise as an example, in this case, "The Ring" (both Japanese and American versions), "Smile 3" could go in the same direction that 1998's "Spiral" and 2017's "Rings" did, which is to take the concept of a viral evil spirit and send it into chaotic, brazen new territory. It feels like there are clues to this direction as a viable option throughout "Smile 2." For one thing, the opening sequence involves a bout of bad luck descending on Joel (Kyle Gallner), the sole survivor of the first film, as he attempts to pass on the curse to some known criminals. Not only does Joel inadvertently pass the curse onto an innocent bystander, but his quest is interrupted by the arrival of several gangsters. Is this the curse just forcing him to have bad luck, or is it that and the Entity attempting to put into position several hosts as opposed to just one?

If the latter is indeed the Entity's goal, then the ending of the film can be seen as its ultimate victory, the infection of Skye allowing it to use her celebrity to reach out and infect hundreds of new hosts. So, if "Smile 3" begins from this point, it's possible that the scope of the series could expand in a pretty major way; no longer will characters infected with the entity have to discover that what they're experiencing is a real threat, as so many other people will be suffering from the same thing, too. And while a "Smile: Apocalypse" idea might seem perhaps too outré for a franchise that thus far has been very intimate and insular, it does continue Finn's thematic interests very nicely. After all, haven't we all suffered through at least one global trauma recently in the form of a pandemic? And, like the protagonists of both "Smile" films, haven't we collectively been told to essentially ignore its existence, to bury our fears and feelings deep inside ourselves and our societal norms, until the thing we tried to forget leaps back out to get us?

There's another option for "Smile 3" that is definitely the most unfavorable one, which is where there is no "Smile 3." Perhaps "Smile 2" doesn't do as well to warrant its making, and/or Finn becomes too preoccupied with his remake of "Possession" to get around to doing it. But the fact is that the finale of "Smile 2" is far too deliciously pregnant with possibility to let things end there. I suppose that, until we know the fate of the franchise for sure, we'll just have to grin and bear it.

