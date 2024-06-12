The Wildest Horror Movie Of The '80s Is Getting Remake From The Director Of Smile

Witnessing someone go through a divorce is not unlike learning that a classic film you love is being remade; in both instances, you have powerfully mixed feelings about what's happening even though you're powerless to stop it. Speaking of powerfully mixed feelings, the news just broke via The Hollywood Reporter that a bidding war has erupted over a remake of Polish provocateur Andrzej Żuławski's singular 1981 horror-drama "Possession."

The original film, which starred Isabelle Adjani as the unhappy wife of Sam Neill's Cold War spy who, during the dissolution of their relationship, starts mating with a squicky Lovecraftian creature designed by Carlo Rambaldi, is both of its time and timeless. Filmed in West Berlin, it's a snapshot of Cold War paranoia and ennui, mixed with an evergreen tale of the end of a marriage (inspired by Żuławski's own crumbling marriage) between two people who both cannot stand and yet cannot be without each other. In those ways and others, "Possession" is one of the wildest, most startlingly personal, and original films ever made.

Fortunately, the people behind this new remake aren't a couple of nobodies looking to make a quick buck on some cult classic IP. Parker Finn, director of "Smile" and the upcoming "Smile 2," is set to write and direct the film, teaming up with producer and star Robert Pattinson, who would presumably be playing Neill's part of the husband. While Finn's track record only consists of a couple of shorts and the upcoming "Smile" sequel, Pattinson's shown himself to have remarkably good taste in collaborators recently, indicating that a "Possession" remake from them may actually be worthwhile.