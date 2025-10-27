5 Reasons Why Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Ruled The Box Office

Anime is once again on top at the box office. Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll have scored their second number one movie in just a handful of weeks, with "Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc" besting the competition with a bigger-than-expected debut. Meanwhile, several other newcomers opened slightly below expectations, which paved the way for anime to win the day.

Director Tatsuya Yoshihara's cinematic take on "Chainsaw Man" opened to $18 million domestically, easily giving it the number one spot over last weekend's champion "Black Phone 2" ($13 million). Meanwhile, "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" opened soft with just $9.1 million. At one point, it looked like these two movies would be in a tight race for the crown, but that's not how things panned out. The weekend's other newcomers, "Regretting You" ($12.8 million) and "Shelby Oaks" ($2.3 million), also opened on the lower side of estimates.

Heading into the weekend, "Chainsaw Man" and "Springsteen" were both expected to do over/under $17 million. Clearly, the anime crowd was far more motivated, which resulted in another big win for Sony on the anime front mere weeks after "Demon Slayer: Infinity Train" broke records.

So, what went right here? How did this TV-show-turned-movie surprise the industry with a number one opening? Is this a fluke? Or is anime here to stay? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc" topped the box office in its debut. Let's get into it.