5 Reasons Why Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Ruled The Box Office

Just about nobody had the weekend of September 12, 2025, circled on their calendar as potentially being a huge frame at the box office. And yet, here we are, staring down the barrel of one of the most unexpectedly robust weekends of the year, led by the record-breaking debut of "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle."

The latest big screen entry in the popular anime property finally arrived in North American theaters over the weekend, pulling in an astonishing $70.6 million. Pre-release box office estimates had it pulling in around $50 million which, to be clear, would still have been incredible. It now ranks as the biggest opening ever for an anime film in the U.S., topping that of "Pokémon: The First Movie — Mewtwo Strikes Back" ($31 million) way back in 1999. It's also the biggest opening weekend ever for an R-rated animated movie, as well as the biggest opening for an international movie in the U.S. ever.

Needless to say, this is a bigger-than-expected deal. Granted, anime feature films have been on the rise in the U.S. ever since "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Movie: Mugen Train" became an unexpectedly huge hit in 2020 and 2021, opening to $21 million domestically with a $50 million finish. All the same, a $70 million opening removes the need for any qualifiers whatsoever. This is a huge opening weekend, period.

So, what went right? How did "Infinity Castle" manage to blow by any and all expectations? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why the new "Demon Slayer" movie ruled the box office. Let's get into it.