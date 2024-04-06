Why Cartoon Network Canceled Toonami In 2008, According To Its Creators

"Toonami" debuted on the Cartoon Network in 1997, back when the network was just hitting its stride. Cartoon Network debuted in 1992, and originally offered mostly old animated reruns. It was, for years, the best place to find old Droopy cartoons, as well as Looney Tunes, Tom & Jerry cartoons, old DC superhero fare, and reruns of Hanna-Barbera trash like "Scooby-Doo" and "The Flintstones."

In 1994, the network had the brilliant idea to repurpose a largely forgotten Hanna-Barbera character named Space Ghost, transforming him into a talk show host. "Space Ghost Coast to Coast" set a new dadaist tone for the Cartoon Network, proving that it could make hip, self-aware, original content in addition to its blocks of reruns. In 1996 and 1997, Cartoon Network launched a quartet of new shows — "Dexter's Laboratory," "Johnny Bravo," "The Powerpuff Girls," and "Cow and Chicken" — and their reputation was solidified. It was now a destination station.

About the same time, Cartoon Network launched a block of programming called "Toonami," a portmanteau of "cartoon" and "tsunami." The "Toonami" block was "hosted" by a CGI animated version of Moltar (C. Martin Croker) and he provided intros for the nighttime broadcasts of various action/adventure shows, many of them imported from Japan. In its early years, "Toonami" included "Voltron," "Robotech," "Dragon Ball Z," and "Sailor Moon" as well as American shows like "Thundercats," "Jonny Quest," "The Herculoids," and several others. Eventually, a new mascot, T.O.M., took over.

Everything seemed to be working fine for "Toonami" through 2008 when, quite abruptly, the block was canceled. The fans were shocked.

"Toonami" co-creator Jason DeMarco talked to Complex back in 2017 and explained what happened to the block. Hint: it had everything to do with the bottoming out of the home video market.