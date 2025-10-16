It's Bruce Springsteen Versus Anime At The Box Office – Who Comes Out On Top?

It's been relatively quiet at the box office lately. That's partly because movies like "The Smashing Machine" and Disney's pricey "Tron: Ares" have bombed at the box office. Similarly, although "One Battle After Another" performed slightly better, it was still a comparative disappointment. In any event, a very crowded weekend might be just what the doctor ordered, as several new films are making their way to a theater near you. From a Bruce Springsteen biopic to another potential big anime breakout, audiences have much to choose from. But what will come out on top?

The weekend of October 24 will see 20th Century Studios' "Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere" and "Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc" leading the way. But the much-buzzed about NEON horror flick "Shelby Oaks," as well as the Colleen Hoover adaptation "Regretting You," are also on deck. There's a little something for everyone, making it an interesting frame.

As of this writing, writer/director Scott Cooper's "Springsteen" has the edge with a projected domestic debut between $17 million and $27 million (per Box Office Theory). Trailing slightly behind is "Chainsaw Man" with between $12 million and $17 million, while "Regretting You" is looking at $11 million to $16 million. Official tracking for "Shelby Oaks" isn't out there, but an opening between "Together" ($6.7 million) and "The Monkey" ($14 million) seems likely.

Hence, if any of these movies overperform or underperform, it could be a very tight racer for the number one spot. "Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle" recently opened to $70 million and has since made well over $100 million domestically. Will "Chainsaw Man" benefit from some anime momentum in the U.S.? And can "Regretting You" become the next "It Ends With Us" (which way overperformed with a $50 million opening en route to $350 million worldwide)?